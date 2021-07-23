Violinist and Faneuil Hall stalwart Vivian Luo sees things differently now

For years, Vivian Luo has been a stalwart presence outside of Faneuil Hall, immediately identifiable by the pop covers that flow from her transparent electric violin. Luo, also known as “violinviiv,” left a six-figure job in the summer of 2017 to pursue music full time. “I love street performing — there’s a certain magic to it,” Luo, 30, said in an interview. “There’s something nice about just being a human being and being on the streets, and anyone can enjoy the music and partake in it.”