Amazon is looking to hire a digital currency lead

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is looking for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead as the internet giant progresses with plans to bring its payments systems into the crypto age. The position, based in Seattle, Wash., will work within Amazon’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team. The company is seeking “an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap,” according to a job posting on the company’s website.

