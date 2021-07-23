Amazon is looking to hire a digital currency lead

Dynasty Financial Partners is bolstering its c-suite with the addition of Frank Coates, chief technology officer, and Taylor Howard, chief digital officer, according to an announcement. Coates is leaving his role as an executive managing director at Envestnet and Co-Group President of Envestnet Analytics. Howard comes to Dynasty after leading artificial intelligence and data analytics efforts at consulting firm AgileThought. Both will be reporting to Ed Swenson, chief operating officer at Dynasty and president of the Advisor Services Exchange (ASx) partnership between Envestnet and Dynasty.