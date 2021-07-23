Blizzard President addresses Californian lawsuit in internal memo
Brack calls allegations of harassment ‘extremely troubling’. In what is reported to be a staff memo, Blizzard President J Allen Brack has acknowledged the serious allegations of discrimination and harassment leveled at the studio in a lawsuit filed by the State of California. The suit, which features accusations of abhorrent employee treatment, was filed following a two-year investigation by The Department of Fair Employment and Housing.www.destructoid.com
