Blizzard President addresses Californian lawsuit in internal memo

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrack calls allegations of harassment ‘extremely troubling’. In what is reported to be a staff memo, Blizzard President J Allen Brack has acknowledged the serious allegations of discrimination and harassment leveled at the studio in a lawsuit filed by the State of California. The suit, which features accusations of abhorrent employee treatment, was filed following a two-year investigation by The Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

Labor IssuesNME

Former Blizzard developer says the industry “needs unionization”

Following the news that Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit after accusations from employees that they’ve faced “constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances” in the workplace, a former senior employee has written an open letter calling for industry-wide unionization. Shared via IGN, Jeff Strain’s ‘It’s Time’ letter starts with...
Businesspsu.com

A New Report Reveals More Details Regarding The Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

A new report from website Kotaku has revealed a number of details pertaining to the lawsuit Activision Blizzard currently find themselves in, as employees are walking out of their offices to protest the companies toxic and harmful culture and their leaders failure to properly respond. The details revealed are similar...
Protestspocketgamer.biz

Activision Blizzard brings on union-busting law firm following protests

Activision Blizzard has hired law firm WilmerHale to review the HR policies at the company. As reported by Kotaku, WilmerHale has a reputation for preventing workers from unionising - previously averting Amazon workers from forming a union, along with a history of controversial cases, such as representing Swiss banks who were accused of profiting from the Holocaust.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Activision Blizzard confirms former WoW director was fired over misconduct

Alex Afrasiabi, the former senior creative director for World of Warcraft, was dismissed last year over "misconduct in his treatment of other employees," Activision Blizzard has confirmed. Afrasiabi was the only person specifically named -- other than various references to Blizzard president J. Allen Brack -- in the lawsuit filed...
Businessslashdot.org

Report: Blizzard Once Slapped With 'Misogyny Tax'

A cybersecurity company whose security researcher had once been harassed by Blizzard employees at a hacking conference charged the game developer a 50 percent "misogyny tax" when it sought a quote for security services, according to a new report from Waypoint. The researcher, Emily Mitchell, told Waypoint that she approached the Blizzard booth during the annual Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in 2015 to see if the major video game company had any open positions. Her shirt, which referenced [to] a security process known as "penetration testing," prompted two unnamed Blizzard employees to ask her questions laced with misogyny and sexual double entendre. "One of them asked me when was the last time I was personally penetrated, if I liked being penetrated, and how often I got penetrated," Mitchell said. "I was furious and felt humiliated, so I took the free swag and left."
BusinessGamasutra

Blizzard vet and Undead Labs founder urges employees, industry to unionize

Jeff Strain, a longtime industry veteran and regular company founder has penned a letter urging the game development world and his own employees to unionize. Strain’s letter comes after a week of explosive headlines driven by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for allegedly fostering a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination.
Businessgamepressure.com

Yves Guillemot Responds to Allegations of a Thousand Ubisoft Employees

Yves Guillemot has responded to the open letter from Ubisoft employees supporting Activision Blizzard's developer protest. Around a thousand people employed by the French publisher have reportedly signed the document. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot released a statement on theopen letter of his employees. As a reminder: about 500 people (now...
BusinessProvidence Business News

Employees’ Retirement System of R.I. suing Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

PROVIDENCE – R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Friday that the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Facebook Co-Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and members of the Facebook’s board of directors, alleging breaches of fiduciary duties pertaining to the social media outlet and Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal.
BusinessDestructoid

Ubisoft staff say CEO’s response to open letter doesn’t fully address the issues raised

The workers say the majority of their demands were “sidelined”. Ubisoft staff have released a follow-up statement this week, responding to CEO Yves Guillemot’s response to an open letter filed earlier in the week. In their new statement, the workers of Ubisoft say they have read and acknowledged the public response, but found the majority of their demands had been sidelined and few points were addressed.
Businesstechraptor.net

Ubisoft Employees Accuse Management Of Avoiding Issues

Ubisoft employees have accused the company of avoiding its issues and of continuing to promote and protect offenders. Workers at the gaming studio say they want a "collective seat at the table" in order to help determine Ubisoft's future. Why have Ubisoft employees accused the company of avoiding issues?. This...
Congress & CourtsNPR

A Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Rally Speakers Forces DOJ To Consider Who's Legally Immune

A lawsuit against the men who spoke at a rally before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is putting the Justice Department in a tricky position. The department is considering whether those federal officials acted within the scope of their jobs that day, which would trigger a form of legal immunity. Government watchdogs said the case has serious implications for who's held accountable for violence that delayed the election certification and contributed to the deaths of five people.
BusinessKPLC TV

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) - Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday, pressuring the gaming company to do more to address a host of issues including unequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment. Activision Blizzard is behind popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush.”. The...
Businessprotocol.com

The Activision Blizzard lawsuit has opened the floodgates

Activision Blizzard is in crisis mode. The World of Warcraft publisher was the subject of a shocking lawsuit filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing last week over claims of widespread sexism, harassment and discrimination against female employees. The resulting fallout has only intensified by the day, culminating in a 500-person walkout at the headquarters of Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine on Wednesday.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick details action to address issues raised by lawsuit

CEO Bobby Kotick finally broke his silence following the harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard filed last week. In a statement, Kotick said law firm WilmerHale has been commissioned to review Activision Blizzard's policies and ensure its procedures "promote a respectful and inclusive workplace." This work, which will begin...

