New developments have been made as one U.S. Congressman from Iowa continues to work to secure funding for those impacted by last year’s derecho storm. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra says language has been added to the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) Reauthorization Bill, which includes Iowa’s producers that suffered losses from the high wind storm of the derecho. The specific language from derecho was added to House Resolution 267. Feenstra says this is a bipartisan issue.