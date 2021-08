BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you looking for a job? How about in the hotel or restaurant industry? Birmingham companies are desperately looking for workers. A job fair was held on Tuesday at Boutwell Auditorium. The city of Birmingham, in conjunction with a couple of dozen restaurants, hotels and motels hoped to make it easier for people to apply for work. Many businesses were forced to let employees go last year as they shutdown or cut back drastically because of COVID. A lot of workers were able to find other jobs, so the companies were left scrambling to find workers as they are trying to get back on their feet to meet a growing demand of the customers.