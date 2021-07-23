Cancel
Week Ahead in Data Privacy: July 26, 2021

By Sara Merken
Reuters
(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 27

9 a.m.(ET)- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is hosting PrivacyCon, an annual event that explores research and trends in consumer privacy and data security. The panels and presentations will touch on topics including algorithms, advertising technology, the Internet of Things, privacy for children and teens, and the pandemic.

Wednesday, July 28

10:30 a.m.(ET)- The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee's Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee is slated to hold a legislative hearing with the commissioners of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission titled, "Transforming the FTC: Legislation to Modernize Consumer Protection."

Thursday, July 29

9 a.m. (ET)- The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear a woman's appeal of an Ohio district court's order dismissing her proposed class action under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act against energy supplier Realgy LLC over unsolicited calls. The lower court dismissed the case last year for lack of jurisdiction, agreeing with Realgy's argument that the federal robocall law was unconstitutional from the time Congress enacted an exception for robocalls made to collect government-backed debt in 2015 until the U.S. Supreme Court severed the exception in 2020. The case is Roberta Lindenbaum v. Realgy LLC, et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal, No. 20-4252. For Lindenbaum: Ellen Nobel of Public Justice. For Realgy: Ryan Watstein of Kabat, Chapman & Ozmer. For the United States, an intervenor: Lindsey Powell of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

