Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Everything You Need To Know About The Albany “Good Cause Eviction” Bill

By Rodney B More
Posted by 
ALT 103.5
ALT 103.5
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Albany’s “Good Cause Eviction“ bill could be a trendsetter in New York; at least that is what local lawmakers are hoping. On Monday night Albany’s Common Council passed a bill that tenant advocates are praising. The bill is called the “Good Cause Eviction Bill” and when it is signed into law, it will prevent tenants from being evicted for nonpayment of rent when rent increases are deemed unreasonable. An increase in rent by more than 3% of the annual rent, or 150% of the region's Consumer Price Index, is considered unreasonable.

alt1035.com

Comments / 0

ALT 103.5

ALT 103.5

Schenectady, NY
729
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The new Alternative with the songs you love and the new music youre going to love in Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1035.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Albany, NY
Society
Albany, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Salazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Good Cause#Homelessness#Common Council#The Housing Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
ALT 103.5

Cuomo: Effective Labor Day All State Employees Must be Vaccinated

On Wednesday morning, Governor Cuomo issued a stern message to all state employees in New York: You Must Get Vaccinated. Fearing what he calls "pandemonium and chaos," the Governor, according to CBS 6 News said in a Zoom press conference that the "state will require COVID-19 vaccines or mandatory COVID-19 testing for state employees starting on Labor Day."
New York City, NYPosted by
ALT 103.5

New York Changes Mask Mandate For The Upcoming School Year

As COVID-19 positivity rates are decreasing in New York, the State has issued new guidelines for mask-wearing for summer school students. On Wednesday, the New York Department of Health sent updated guidelines to school superintendents throughout the state. As the positivity rates for COVID-19 transmissions are decreasing throughout the state,...
Public HealthPosted by
ALT 103.5

Cuomo Confirms New York Hits Major COVID Milestone

As the battle with COVID continues across New York, Gov. Cuomo was happy to report the state hit a major COVID milestone. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 70 percent of all eligible New Yorkers, which includes New York State residents who are 12-years-old and older, have now received at least one vaccine dose, according to Cuomo's office.
PoliticsPosted by
ALT 103.5

$2,000 Monthly Stimulus Payments?-Sign Here New York

Stimulus! Get your stimulus here! One month ago we reported on a petition that is calling for $2,000 per month for every adult American, as well as $1,000 per child. In the last 30 days that petition has collected an additional 250,000 signatures bringing the current total to 2.5 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy