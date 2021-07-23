Hello, God. It's me, Mara.
You know, Lord, some recipes are worth sharing! Here's one for any time - even if this one doesn't have salt! Author unknown, it's called Happy Homemaker Cake. "Mix two heaping measures of love with common purpose, sweeten with two full hearts. Sprinkle in a few little ones according to taste. For a rich color break in the yolks of two purses. Do not make too rich as by doing so, it crumbles and separates easily and this is not what we want.www.havredailynews.com
Comments / 0