Nearly $53 Million in Grants for Texas Housing Stability Needs Announced by State of Texas

WBAP/KLIF – AUSTIN – Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announces distribution of $52.9 million in Housing Stability Service Grants to 31 organizations statewide, including Family Gateway, Inc., of Dallas, due to receive $225,000. The money is to be used to help veterans and others suffering housing stability, in part, caused by the pandemic. Housing Stability Services Grants make up a portion of the $1.3 billion dollars TDHCA received from U.S. Treasury Department through the Consolidated Appropriations Act to help income-eligible Texans struggling because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Other groups receiving grant money include Haven for Hope, Goodwill, Salvation Army, the Other Ones Foundation, and more.