Pastor's Corner: Treasonous peace

In church last Sunday, we read from Ephesians 2, and one particular verse caught my eye and tugged my soul: "Christ is our peace." A little bit of research later, and facts from seventh grade social studies came flooding into my brain. Ephesians was written during the time of Pax Romana, when Rome and Emperor Augustus ruled the day. Perhaps the words Pax Romana dredge up some of your own memories of middle or high school history classes, learning about this Roman peace that lasted from 27 BC to 180 A.D. But this peace came through military dominance and political oppression. In the history books about the Roman Peace, we don't find a lot of actual peace. Instead, we find revolts and the violent crushing of revolts. We find the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. And for those who were foolhardy enough to challenge the Empire's so-called peace, they found the terror of the crucifixion.