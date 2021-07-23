Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Now Minor Injuries Become Major Concerns

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7eSU_0b61aCcD00

One of the rites of any summer when training camp begins is keeping an eye on players with lingering injuries or those who have recovered from them.

Teams often put restrictions on such players who came back from surgery or had injuries after offseason work began.

The Bears report for this training camp Tuesday, July 27 and begin practicing Wednesday. Several players who missed time due to injuries will be the object of concern.

When coach Matt Nagy was addressing the ACL tear Tarik Cohen is recovering during offseason work, he warned all about being patient with any players recovering from something.

"There's going to be up and down days with these guys as they go," Nagy said. "That's just a part of the recovery process and they're working through all of that."

Two players who are not working through something after season-ending injuries last year are guard James Daniels and cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Daniels had a torn pectoral muscle in Week 5 so he's had far more time to heal than is required.

Johnson was a special concern because he had a shoulder injury and has a history of shoulder problems. However, went through minicamp without an issue and wasn't on any watchlist.

"I'm 100 percent healthy," Johnson said during minicamp. "There was no structural damage. There wasn't anything major like that."

Nagy called some of the injury issues very minor in minicamp and suggested the team was "...super, super conservative, and there's no need to get guys out there," and risk making a small issue bigger.

So here are those players to watch who might have injury issues.

5. WR Anthony Miller

During OTAs he went out and Nagy said, "He just has a little minor nick here." No one is sure what kind of nick this is or how nicked he was. Is he ready to compete for slot receiver? He'll have plenty of challengers coming for his spot as the starter for offensive sets using multiple wide receivers.

4. DE Bilal Nichols

At the end of minicamp, Nichols missed practice and Nagy called it a toe injury. Nothing more was said of it but shortly after minicamp ended the team signed former Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Pennel. When this occurred, there was thought they might be looking at the possibility Eddie Goldman would opt out again or retire, but Goldman is coming to camp, according to a Chicago Tribune report. Were they, instead, looking at Nichols with this signing? Sometimes toe or foot injuries get overlooked as insignificant but plenty of players have suffered season-ending toe or foot injuries over the years.

3. WR Dazz Newsome

On June 1 the rookie slot receiver broke his collarbone in practice at OTAs. It will be just over eight weeks since his injury when the Bears begin practices. This is roughly the amount of time team medical people will give a player to recover from a broken collarbone in the regular season. For instance, when Aaron Rodgers suffered his first broken collarbone on a hit by former Bears linebacker Shea McClellin, he missed seven weeks. Four years later, Rodgers came back from another broken collarbone after eight weeks. Those were regular-season occurrences to the most important player on that team. Will the Bears be more conservative with a rookie sixth-round draft pick who is just starting out his career, and keep him out a few more weeks?

2. OLB Robert Quinn

Quinn was at Halas Hall but not participating during minicamp after going through a first Bears season when he struggled with production amid rumors he had a condition known as "drop foot." Nagy's description of Quinn's injury this time had nothing to do with that situation.

"He does have a little lower back," Nagy said. "We're probably more conservative on that than anything."

So Nagy suggested it's not a serious problem, but when Quinn has had issues with his production and with vague injury situations in the past, there is no such thing as a minor problem.

1. RB Tarik Cohen

The week after Cohen suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament against Atlanta, the Bears running game went into the tank and didn't come out until well past the midpoint. Cohen was a vital part of the offense as a receiver and change-of-pace back, and also as what Nagy has called an "adjuster" within the offense.

Cohen obviously wasn't ready to join the team at offseason practices as he rehabbed, but he was on the field during stretching before going off to work on his own. One day he was walking a bit stiff-legged at practice.

Nagy acknowledged Cohen was experiencing "a little stiffness" and called it a normal part of the recovery.

If Cohen isn't ready yet to join practices, the Bears could always put him on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and let him rehab at his own pace while camp is conducted.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
621
Followers
378
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Acl#Wr#Chiefs#Chicago Tribune#Olb Robert Quinn Quinn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Brief Scare for Justin Fields and Bears Offense

It was a scary moment near the end of Saturday's Bears practice even if there will be plenty of similar moments in real games during the career of Justin Fields. Fields was besieged throughout practice by the pass rush. On one play, the rush came through so hard the rookie quarterback was knocked to the ground. He seemed a bit more stunned than anything, and for good reason. There is no touching of the quarterback allowed in practice let alone knocking him to the ground, although in this case it wasn't like he had been clobbered but someone in a scrum made contact as he followed through.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Three Problems with Matt Nagy's Approach

In the first four days of Bears practice, the general plan Matt Nagy has on offense for this season became apparent. It's going to include bigger chunks of yards in the passing game, using the speed the Bears have found in Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin either to go downfield more or to open up the attack.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Nick Foles a Luxury the Bears Can Afford

Quarterback Dak Prescott has a sore shoulder and his backups in Dallas are Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz has a foot injury and his backup is Jacob Eason. They signed Brett Hundley but, well, he's Brett Hundley, a guy without a start since 2017.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Absences Hurting Young Bears' Development

It's only been three days of missed practice for left tackle Teven Jenkins but in training camps three days become a week and a week becomes a headache. The back soreness the rookie second-round pick experienced has him sidelined and coach Matt Nagy realizes how critical this is. Considering the Bears have no one on the roster who has started an NFL game at left tackle and that includes backup Elijah Wilkinson, it's not just a casual absence.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Early Arrows Pointing Up for Justin Fields

The touchdown-to-check down mentality Bears coach Matt Nagy wants to see from quarterbacks is going to be a future lesson plan for Justin Fields. The current plan is more basic. The Bears want Fields to develop. From the way the first few days of practice went, he'll need at least...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Has Honest Comment About Nick Foles’ Trade Value

There aren’t many teams in the NFL that have as much depth at the quarterback position as the Chicago Bears. As of now, their depth chart consists of Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles. In the span of just one year, Foles has gone from the starting quarterback in...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy 'absolutely' understands other teams' interest in QB Nick Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy understands Nick Foles' trade value better than anybody. One year after Nagy helped spearhead the Bears' acquisition of Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran quarterback's name is being bandied about again as a potential trade target in light of Thursday's foot injury to Colts starter Carson Wentz.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bears' Matt Nagy: Teams will have interest in Nick Foles

Not many Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks are third-stringers on NFL rosters. But that's where QB Nick Foles happens to be on the Chicago Bears' depth chart. However, the 10-year veteran might not stay there for long, considering how much teams always seem to need a quarterback. One of those teams might be the Indianapolis Colts, whose starter -- Carson Wentz -- is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury on Thursday at practice.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy