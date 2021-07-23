Cancel
Week Ahead in Securities: July 26, 2021

By Jody Godoy
Reuters
(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, July 26

2:30 p.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis in Miami will hold a hearing on a Justin Keener's motion to compel the Securities and Exchange Commission to hand over documents in its case against him. The SEC alleges Keener through his company JMJ Financial acted as an unregistered securities dealer. Keener has denied the allegations, and seeks the SEC's communications with others on what triggers the dealer registration requirement.

The case is SEC v. Keener, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 20-cv-21254. For Keener: Benjamin Greenberg of Greenberg Traurig and Jane Raskin of Raskin & Raskin. For the SEC: Joshua Braunstein and Antony Petrilla

Thursday, July 29

9 a.m. - Attorneys for Enphase Energy Inc will urge Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose to dismiss a shareholder's proposed class action alleging the solar energy company engaged in improper accounting practices. The company has denied the allegations, and claims the lawsuit is based only on a short seller's self serving accusations.

The case is Hurst v. Enphase Energy Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-cv-04036. For the company: Matthew Rawlinson of Latham & Watkins. For the investors: Whitney Street of Block & Leviton

1:30 p.m. - Chinese beauty supply retailer Jumei will ask U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco to dismiss a proposed class action brought by former stockholders over alleged misrepresentations ahead of the company's founder buying them out last year. The company has denied the allegations.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management et al. v. Jumei International Holding Limited et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-cv-02751. For the investor: Jennifer Pafiti of Pomerantz. For the company: Peter Morrison of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Friday, July 30

11 a.m. - U.S. Circuit Court Judge Richard Sullivan will hold a hearing on the government's bid to seize $66.7 million connected to money manager Alberto Vilar, who served eight years in prison after being found guilty of securities fraud. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have asked the judge to deny petitions by former clients of Vilar's now-defunct Amerindo Investment Advisers Inc who assert rights to the funds.

The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 5-cr-00621.

12 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan will sentence Kaleil Tuzman, the former chief executive of now-bankrupt KIT Digital Inc, on charges of conspiracy and accounting fraud. Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of more than 21 years for Tuzman, while his attorneys have called for less than two years.

Tuzman, a former Goldman Sachs analyst who achieved brief fame as an internet entrepreneur before leading the video technology company, was convicted at trial in 2017.

The case is U.S. v. Tuzman et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00536. For Tuzman: Avi Weitzman of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. For the government: Andrea Griswold.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

