Syracuse, NY

Senator John Mannion calls on Governor to sign bill that brings equitable funding to children with disabilities

FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
Senator John Mannion will be joined by others in Syracuse to call on the Governor to sign a bill that will bring funding for children in pre-school and school aged children with disabilities.

The bill has passed in both houses.

If signed into law this will strengthen programs that already exist as well as present opportunities for more programming in areas that are currently underserved.

