Microenterprise Program will be offered this fall for low-to-moderate income Auburn residents

Another round of the Microenterprise Program will be launched this fall by the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

The program is for low or moderate income residents of Auburn and will provide them with education on becoming successful business owners.

Anyone is allowed to register for the educational part if the program being offered.

It’s a 12 week series of seminars that runs from September through the holidays.

A series of low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs and business owners may be selected for grants if they complete the program.

