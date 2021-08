Over the last week, Lil Nas X has claimed on Twitter and TikTok that he might actually go to jail because of a Nike-led lawsuit over his limited-edition Satan shoes. You remember those, right? They're the the demonic spoofed Air Maxes—you know, the ones with a literal drop of literal human blood in the soles—that he released with the brand MSCHF this past spring. He's been tossing out the hashtags #FREELILNASX and #NikevLilNasX in anticipation of an ill-omened court date. But of course, as Lil Nas X (playing a coiffed-up prosecutor in a fictionalized Supreme Court trial) says to Lil Nas X (playing himself as a defendant) in a corresponding promo clip the musician posted this week, “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this is about much more than shoes.”