BRADLEY — On the Feast Day of St. Ann, St. Ann Church in Bradley invites all to gather for a special celebration of the parish’s namesake, the community, and each other. The festival at the church, located on 84 Main Street, will be held on Monday, July 26, starting with a Holy Hour at 5 p.m. and Mass at 6 p.m. A reception hosted by the Ladies of St. Ann will be hosted in the church hall after the Mass.