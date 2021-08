We know you read the title and cringed a little. It seems like just yesterday, the summer began here on the Suncoast, and here we are gearing up to go back to school. After the pandemic caused so many changes to virtual versus in-classroom education, masks, social distancing, and the like, many are worried about what this year might look like in our schools. But, the good news, things are getting back to a bit of normal, and here’s what you need to know about getting back to school here on the Suncoast.