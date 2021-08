Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg were friends growing up in the 1980s. The trio also had massive love for and an obsession with the movie The Karate Kid, but where that might have been it for your average kids, these three have never let go of it. Individually becoming successful television creators and producers, the trio never lost touch and made what seemed like a long-shot Hail Mary pass into reality by pitching Sony Pictures Television and Will Smith’s Overbrook (who owned Karate Kid rights) on a wild idea: carry the saga forward, nearly 40 years later, as a contemporary TV series that would reunite stars Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel, and William Zabka, who played his arch nemesis Johnny, along with other original cast members and a new generation of stars.