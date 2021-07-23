A Visit to Wangechi Mutu’s Nairobi Studio Explores Her Profound Ties to Nature and the Feminine

Japanese artist Yashima Gakutei created the image of the three crabs nearly 200 years ago, but it’s easy to feel something contemporary, or perhaps the better word is timeless, in the way they conduct themselves, like old friends excitedly greeting one another after not having seen each other for a long time. That wasn’t the artist’s intent; an accompanying note explains that the crabs “have come out to see the first sunrise of the year.” But it mirrored the way it felt to return to the Yale University Art Gallery since it opened after its long pandemic shutdown.