Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A Visit to Wangechi Mutu’s Nairobi Studio Explores Her Profound Ties to Nature and the Feminine

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu made history in 2019 when her four bronze sculptures became the first ever to occupy the niches of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s facade. Stretching nearly seven feet, the seated quartet evokes images of heavily adorned African queens and intervenes in the otherwise homogenous canons of art history held within the institution’s walls.

www.thisiscolossal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art History#Contemporary Art#Kenyan American#African#Legion Of Honor#Artsy#Colossal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Instagram
Related
San Francisco, CAwiltonbulletin.com

Nam June Paik predicted the internet, YouTube and Instagram. But he was more interesting as an artist than as a prophet.

SAN FRANCISCO - Artists are not prophets, except occasionally by dumb luck. Just because they explore new ways of doing things doesn't mean they can see into the future. To romanticize them as seers - as when, for instance, we praise Picasso's portrait of Gertrude Stein for supposedly anticipating how Stein would age - is to misunderstand their role. The job of the artist is not to foretell the future; it is to see the present with fresh eyes.
Visual Artculturedmag.com

Exclusive Art21 Video Premiere Goes Inside Wangechi Mutu Studio

In a new Art21 short film, artist Wangechi Mutu traces how the dualities that form her identity—a connection to both Nairobi and New York, to the city and the natural world—manifest in her multimedia art. “Wangechi Mutu: Between the Earth and the Sky” follows the artist to her Nairobi studio, where she unpacks her artistic and geographic journeys, beginning with the time she spent in her early years getting closely acquainted with nature in her family’s garden. Her attendance at an all-girls Catholic school layered an appreciation for feminine energy atop her profound love for nature.
San Francisco, CAjuxtapoz.com

WATCH: "Wangechi Mutu: Between the Earth and the Sky" for Art21

After her phenomenal exhibition at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, we were so excited to see Wangechi Mutu's profile with Art21 this weekend. As Art21 notes on their #277 episode, "From her Nairobi studio, artist Wangechi Mutu considers her relationship with the natural world and the ways in which it has influenced her variegated artistic practice. A self-described 'city girl with a nature brain,' Mutu recounts her upbringing in Kenya, memories of playing in her family’s garden, and attending an all-girls Catholic school." Enjoy!
Visual Art48hills.org

Review: Wangechi Mutu brings cosmic energies to Legion of Honor

Over the last four years, The Legion of Honor has boldly shaken up its curatorial model, inviting contemporary artists like Urs Fischer, Sarah Lucas, and Lynn Hershman Leeson to interact with their French NeoClassical building and its collection in unexpected ways. In Nairobi-New York artist Wangechi Mutu’s “I Am Speaking, Are You Listening?” (through November 7) the artist presents a series of figurative sculptures, paintings, and video that fantastically hybridize human, plant, and animal. Using patinated bronze and earth, Mutu’s dark brown and black figures intervene on Western-centric histories to claim space and offer alternative mythologies.
Boca Raton, FLSouth Florida Times

Vickie Pierre’s ‘Divine Feminine Interventions’ at Boca Museum of Art

Like the town crier in a fractured fairy tale, “Be My Herald of What’s to Come” rings in Vickie Pierre’s premiere solo museum show at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Grounded in the Arts and Crafts movement, her installations have a storybook feel. A fractured fairy tale is, after all, a new twist on an old story, reimagined and restructured for a contemporary sensibility. Just as fractured fairytales can be more subversive than the traditional fables, the playfulness and whimsical flourishes of Pierre’s assemblages are underscored by her pull towards the beautifully grotesque.
San Francisco, CAHyperallergic

Wangechi Mutu’s Sly and Imposing Takeover of a San Francisco Museum

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». SAN FRANCISCO — I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? is a powerful new show by Wangechi Mutu at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor and exceeds her 2019 takeover of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s façade, providing a model for how art institutions can begin the work of decolonizing and reckoning with systemic racism and sexism. The exhibition’s title can be read as both a sly reference to the role Black women play in society and a refusal of claims of white innocence. Mutu, who calls both Brooklyn and Nairobi home, is known for sampling global influences to create work that centers the Black female body and explores gender, race, colonialism, environmental degradation, and art history. Her large-scale sculptures, mixed-media paintings, and film use found materials like soil, tree branches, hair, charcoal, and cowrie shells common to the artist’s native Kenya to reimagine a human and ecological future.
Musichypebeast.com

Studio Visits: Kostas Seremetis

Kostas Seremetis doesn’t just make art, he “jams.” The New York-based artist redefines the aforementioned musical term of improvising with other musicians, especially in jazz or blues, in his artistic approach. Brandishing a paint brush or pencil as his instruments, the artist loses himself in his work as a musician would if he were engaging in an uninterrupted, solo melody.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Seeing The Art Again

Japanese artist Yashima Gakutei created the image of the three crabs nearly 200 years ago, but it’s easy to feel something contemporary, or perhaps the better word is timeless, in the way they conduct themselves, like old friends excitedly greeting one another after not having seen each other for a long time. That wasn’t the artist’s intent; an accompanying note explains that the crabs “have come out to see the first sunrise of the year.” But it mirrored the way it felt to return to the Yale University Art Gallery since it opened after its long pandemic shutdown.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CBS News

Book excerpt: "Sound of the Sea" by Cynthia Barnett

Cynthia Barnett investigates shells and the way people around the world have regarded them in her fascinating scientific and cultural history, "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans" (WW Norton). Read an excerpt below. For all their color, gloss, and architectural flair, the allure of...
Naples, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Explore the art of fermenting at Cumming Nature Center

FLX Fermentation Fest is a two-day event at Cumming Nature Center in Naples that celebrates the flavorful, funky, and profound aspects of fermented food and beverages. Over two days, the festival will invite attendees to develop their fermentation skills, highlight food and drink from regional fermenters, and explore the complex biological connections between humanity and nature as epitomized in fermented foods.
Visual Artsrqmagazine.com

Mara Art Gallery Highlights Women Artists with Summer Show

When Mara Torres opened her studio/gallery in the Rosemary District last August, she knew it would be a tough year. But she also knew exactly why she wanted to. “To bring in other artists,” she says. “To collaborate. To build.” And through the months of the pandemic, Mara Art Studio & Gallery weathered on, hosting shows and myriad classes taught by its namesake. Now, almost one year later, Torres celebrates the spirit of community and perseverance with an exhibition titled Womxn Together For Art, currently on display.
Visual Artchronogram.com

With Pleasure: A Survey of the Maximalist, Women-Led Pattern & Design Movement at CCS Bard

After a decade defined by the spare aesthetic of Mid-Century-inspired minimalism, the pendulum swing of design is heading toward joyful, riotous maximalism once again. With pitch-perfect timing, the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College (CCS Bard) is exploring this cultural moment by way of the exhibition "With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art 1972–1985,” now on view through November 28.
LifestyleSan Marcos Daily Record

EXPLORING NATURE: SILENT SUMMER

Summer is a quiet time for many birds. The dawn chorus is toned down and silence replaces singing. Birds sing for two basic reasons — to attract a mate and to defend a territory. At this time of year, most birds have paired off and even raised families. After teaching their ...
Visual Artartforum.com

Phillip King (1934–2021)

Influential British artist Phillip King, who helped find a new language for postwar sculpture with playful, vividly colored forms that at times evoke Matisse cutouts in their seeming weightlessness, has died at age eighty-seven. Thomas Dane gallery, which represents the artist, announced his death on Thursday. In the 1960s, King emerged as the most unpredictable member of the New Generation, a group of British sculptors who shed the traditions of their medium, ditching the plinth and experimenting with industrial materials, bright palettes, and abstract shapes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy