The Walking Dead universe continues to expand. First, there was a spin-off with Fear The Walking Dead (about to start its 7th season this October), and then another spin-off series premiered last year The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which showcased a group of younger people that pretty much all they know if the zombie apocalypse. Even though Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) lived pretty much-sheltered lives in the Omaha campus colony of the “Civic Republic” (the well-organized people who zipped Rick Grimes away in Season 8 of the OG show), destiny calls when they have to leave their sheltered life and search for their father who was held captive by the military wing of the authoritarian government: The Civic Republic Military (or CRM). The first season of Walking Dead: World Beyond was “interesting” as it gave us a new outlook on the ever-expansive world of the zombie apocalypse. The first season of the two-season limited series ended with Alex being taken away by the CRM and Hope vowing to fight and get her sister back to safety. In anticipation of the upcoming second season, the cast and crew of the YA zombie show sat with Chris Hardwick for the Walking Dead: World Beyond panel at this year’s Comic-Con @Home.