Rochester, NY

Connections: Discussing the benefits of nature with the team from Inclusive Woods & Us

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can nature play a role in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing? Lucienne Nicholson says the outdoors offer remarkable benefits in those areas. She founded an organization called Inclusive Woods & Us in 2019. The goal is to provide people from all backgrounds a chance to experience nature. Nicholson says race and income are the two most significant factors blocking equitable access to the outdoors.

