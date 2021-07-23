Cancel
Darien, CT

Darien Library's Newest Resource: ComicsPlus

 9 days ago

Darien Library announces ComicsPlus, a digital library of comic books, graphic novels, and manga. Fans of superheroes, sci-fi adventures, and slice-of-life cartoons can enjoy comics from major publishers such as Boom Studios, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, and TokyoPop. Darien Library cardholders may borrow an unlimited number of comics via the ComicsPlus website or the LibraryPass app for iOS and Android. Comics may also be downloaded on a computer, tablet, or phone for offline reading.

