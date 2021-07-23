Darien Library's Newest Resource: ComicsPlus

Target Corp. is expanding its kids’ offerings via a new limited-edition collaboration that is designed to help all kids feel included. The discounter is partnering with children's book author, illustrator and animator Christian Robinson on a line for kids and baby that will include more than 70 items across home, apparel and books. The Christian Robinson for Target collection will be available beginning Sunday, Aug. 15, on Target.com and in most Target stores. With new home products arriving in October. Ranging in price from $6 to $70, most items will be priced under $25.