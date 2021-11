In loving memory of Warren “Buddy” Trout II. Buddy Trout died unexpectedly on Nov. 4, 2021. He was the type of man who loved with everything he had. Not one day went by that his wife didn’t hear or read the words, “Hello Beautiful, hope you have a good day.” Not one night went by that his daughters didn’t hear “I love you.”

