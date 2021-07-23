An engineer for engineers

Meet Sarah Garthaus, Director of Virtual Design at IMEG Corp. On this episode of A Real Piece of Work Matt and Melissa talk to Sarah about the winding path she took to find her dream job in engineering, and how it’s okay to shift career paths and take risks to find the job you really want. Sarah also shares tips to help students who are interested in a manufacturing design career get started. The Junior Achievement student question is provided by Rebekah VanHoe from Alleman Catholic High School.