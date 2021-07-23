BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins Sign LB Shaquem Griffin to a 1-year Contract
Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Shaqueem Griffin to a 1-year contract. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Griffin he would provide some depth at linebacker and be an asset on special teams if he were to make the team. Signing him would not be a guarantee of him making the roster in 2021. In 2020 with Seattle he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He was a 5th round pick in 2018 and in three seasons has only started 1 game (which was in 2018) and has 1 career sack in three years.dolphinstalk.com
