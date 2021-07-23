Cancel
BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins Sign LB Shaquem Griffin to a 1-year Contract

By Mike Oliva
dolphinstalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Shaqueem Griffin to a 1-year contract. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Griffin he would provide some depth at linebacker and be an asset on special teams if he were to make the team. Signing him would not be a guarantee of him making the roster in 2021. In 2020 with Seattle he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He was a 5th round pick in 2018 and in three seasons has only started 1 game (which was in 2018) and has 1 career sack in three years.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19. Godsey had been vaccinated. The Dolphins organization has sent Godsey home and Eric Studesville will take over as the sole offensive coordinator until Godsey returns. Various Dolphins’ tight ends are expected to land on the COVID-19 list as they were in close contact to Godsey.

