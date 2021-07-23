LB Shaquem Griffin Visiting with the Dolphins

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo and he has all of the latest out of Miami Dolphins training camp. First Mike talks about the breaking news from Sunday that co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19. Also because of his positive test Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, and Adam Shaheen also have been placed on the COVID-19 list. What does this mean going forward in this 2021 season as the COVID-19 issue isn’t going away anytime soon. Mike also talks about Albert Wilson and his outstanding start to training camp as well as Tua and how he was absolutely fantastic on Saturday in the first training camp practice opened up to the fans. He also talks about the offensive line and what the early look of the 1st string is, Xavien Howard’s contract situation and if any new news has come out since his trade request, and Emmanuel Ogbah and his contract extension situation. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.