Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LB Shaquem Griffin Visiting with the Dolphins

By Mike Oliva
dolphinstalk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin is visiting with the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Griffin just turned 26 years old earlier this week and has spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks. He was a 5th round pick in 2018 and in three seasons has only started 1 game (which was in 2018) and has 1 career sack in three years.

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Seahawks#Nfl Network#American Football#Lb Shaquem Griffin#The Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Steelers after seeing Chiefs, Dolphins

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that free-agent edge rusher Melvin Ingram — who has previously visited the Kansas City Chiefs — is now visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The #Steelers are hosting veteran FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram today, source said, as they look to fill a need before camp. Ingram...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Why the Dolphins May Need to Cave and Give Xavien His Money

The 2020 NFL season was an interesting one, to say the least. For most Dolphins fans it was a year to see where the team was in their rebuilding process. Sure most fans can say they did not expect a 10 win season but it happened and the Dolphins must grow off that 10 win season and take the next step which is making the playoffs and another double-digit win season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins add two including Griffin ahead of camp start

The Miami Dolphins are still finalizing their 2021 training camp roster and added two players to the team with only days to go. Earlier today, Tom Peliserro said that former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin was visited and he has now been signed to a one-year deal. He will provide depth for camp with a shot to make the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Closer look at Shaquem Griffin from a Seahawks fan perspective

The Miami Dolphins signed free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin on Friday, adding a potential key special teams contributor and depth on defense to the roster. While many of us are familiar with Griffin from his time at UCF, we may not have seen how he has transitioned to the NFL after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins quietly reveal contract restructure to LB Benardrick McKinney

The Miami Dolphins had a busy day on Friday — one of their last “business days” before the start of 2021 training camp. The Dolphins signed two free agents, adding LB Shaquem Griffin and CB CreVon LeBlanc. Those roster additions were met with additional cuts — Miami parted ways with LS Rex Sunahara and DL Nick Coe. And on top of that, Miami finalized one of their lingering rookie contracts; inking 2nd-round safety Jevon Holland to his rookie deal to ensure he was good to go for training camp.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Miami Signs Veteran Linebacker Shaquem Griffin

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year deal following a team visit on Friday ahead of training camp. The former Seattle Seahawk had been a FA for nearly one year after the Seahawks didn’t offer him a new contract. Across three seasons with Seattle,...
NFLUSA Today

Steelers LB Melvin Ingram on why he chose Pittsburgh over Chiefs, Dolphins

It sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram had a choice when the Steelers made him an offer. Ingram, 32, could’ve gone to an organization with a decade of legit shots at the Super Bowl — the Chiefs — or a young team with what looks to be a promising future — the Dolphins.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: Recap of Training Camp Week 1 and Preview of Dolphins Offense

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins and recaps week 1 of Miami Dolphins Training Camp. Kevin also does his preview of the Miami Dolphins offense heading into the 2021 season as well. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Larnel Coleman: Activated by Dolphins

Coleman was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Dolphins never specified whether Coleman tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be available following a brief absence. The 2021 seventh-rounder started 29 games across four collegiate seasons at Massachusetts and should compete for a depth role ahead of the regular season.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins: Three Free Agents They Should Consider Signing

It’s the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp, and the NFL regular season is a little over a month away, but every team may need to turn every stone to solidify that final 53-man roster. Looking towards free agents to possibly sign and get that last-minute edge over other NFL teams is something to consider. Miami might need to look at the free agents that aren’t signed still at this time and if they may find a diamond in the rough to improve this final roster. Here are three free-agent football players the Dolphins should consider signing for the 2021 season.
NFLMiami Herald

Who lined up with first team at Miami Dolphins’ Saturday practice. There were surprises

Beginning on Saturday, reporters are permitted to report who’s playing with the first team during Miami Dolphins’ practice. ▪ For the fourth day in a row, Michael Deiter is the starting center. To this point, he’s clearly ahead of Matt Skura and Cameron Tom in the battle for a starting job. Good for Deiter, whose attitude, intelligence and work ethic impress the staff.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator George Godsey Tests Positive for COVID

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19. Godsey had been vaccinated. The Dolphins organization has sent Godsey home and Eric Studesville will take over as the sole offensive coordinator until Godsey returns. Various Dolphins’ tight ends are expected to land on the COVID-19 list as they were in close contact to Godsey.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Why Albert Wilson Can Be A Sneaky Threat In 2021

The Miami Dolphins have welcomed back Albert Wilson this offseason. After the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout decided to sit out the 2020 season. With the additions of Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller this offseason, questions are surrounding how much Albert Wilson...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Sign Tight End Gabe Holmes

With the Miami Dolphins forced to place 3 players on the COVID-19 list on Sunday it is being reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson that the Dolphins have signed tight end Gabe Holmes. Homes went undrafted in 2015 and has bounced around the league and been with many teams. He...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Tua and Wilson Standout at Camp & COVID Situation With the TE’s

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo and he has all of the latest out of Miami Dolphins training camp. First Mike talks about the breaking news from Sunday that co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19. Also because of his positive test Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, and Adam Shaheen also have been placed on the COVID-19 list. What does this mean going forward in this 2021 season as the COVID-19 issue isn’t going away anytime soon. Mike also talks about Albert Wilson and his outstanding start to training camp as well as Tua and how he was absolutely fantastic on Saturday in the first training camp practice opened up to the fans. He also talks about the offensive line and what the early look of the 1st string is, Xavien Howard’s contract situation and if any new news has come out since his trade request, and Emmanuel Ogbah and his contract extension situation. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFLESPN

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, Adam Shaheen go on COVID-19 reserve list

MIAMI -- Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends have been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. They were put on the list as close contacts, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey, who has been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy