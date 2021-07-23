Cancel
Pets

Watch volunteers rescue stray dogs at flooded Turkey shelter

Lake Geneva Regional News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers raced to locate stray dogs that remained stranded in a flooded shelter on Thursday after flash floods swept down Turkey's northeastern Black Sea province of Arhavi.

