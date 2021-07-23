Watch volunteers rescue stray dogs at flooded Turkey shelter

The following is a weekly report for Stray Hearts Animal Shelter from July 9-14, 2021. The Humane Society of Taos, known as Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, is open by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturday (closed Sunday). See the dogs and cats available for adoption online at strayhearts.org, then call 575-758-2981 to make an appointment. The shelter is always in need of volunteers and donations. Donate online at strayhearts.org or mail checks to Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, PO Box 622, Taos, NM. The shelter’s resale store, ReTails and Cat Cafe, is open and located in El Prado just north of Orlando’s and MVD Quik.
Comments / 0