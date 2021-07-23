THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ peels back the layers
If there’s a better stage drama about Eleanor Roosevelt than Mark St. Germain’s “Eleanor,” in its world premiere at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, bring it on. This excellent, introspective, and consistently compelling, 90-minute solo drama, brilliantly rendered in a searing performance by Tony-winner Harriet Harris, not only affirms the public record of FDR’s wife, but also boldly probes the personal struggles that informed her lifetime of service.theberkshireedge.com
