THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ peels back the layers

“Knowing I’ve done really well, what do you think I do?”. Nora and Torvald Helmer have been separated for 15 years, ever since she walked out on her marriage, husband, children, housekeeper, and life in her Norway hometown. She has only looked back recently out of necessity, and that new need has brought her back to the door she slammed behind her so long ago. Faced with the realization that things are never really ended until you properly end them, she has to resort to the strings that bind her and cut them once and for always.