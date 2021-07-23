Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ peels back the layers

By Dan Dwyer
theberkshireedge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s a better stage drama about Eleanor Roosevelt than Mark St. Germain’s “Eleanor,” in its world premiere at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, bring it on. This excellent, introspective, and consistently compelling, 90-minute solo drama, brilliantly rendered in a searing performance by Tony-winner Harriet Harris, not only affirms the public record of FDR’s wife, but also boldly probes the personal struggles that informed her lifetime of service.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
State
Washington State
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Hyde Park, MA
City
Washington, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Lorena Hickok
Person
Marian Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Review#Barrington Stage#Barrington Stage Company#Dar#Jews#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Danceberkshirefinearts.com

Barrington Stage Company Update

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), announces complete casting for the World Premiere productions of Boca by Jessica Provenz (July 30-August 29 at the BSC Production Center, 34 Laurel Street) and Sister Sorry by Alec Wilkinson (August 13-29 at the Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union Street) Boca, a collection of short comedies about...
Pittsfield, MATimes Union

Review: Harriet Harris dazzling as Eleanor Roosevelt in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Whether Harriet Harris had supreme confidence in her acting talents, desperately missed live theater or, most likely, a combination of both, the Tony Award winner and familiar presence on Berkshires stages took on two daunting roles this summer at venues 12 miles apart: Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde's peerless comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest" in Stockbridge and Eleanor Roosevelt in the new, one-woman biographical drama "Eleanor" at Barrington Stage Company.
MusicPosted by
sevendaysvt

Theater Review: 'An Iliad,' Weston Playhouse

On foot and in full armor, one great warrior pursues another around the city's walls. The chase takes place in the viewer's imagination while a storyteller describes the pursuer as never quite closing the distance to the tireless fleeing man. The story is from Homer's Iliad, but it becomes modern and vivid in the Weston Playhouse production of the 2013 play An Iliad.
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

Theater Review: Pipeline

Face Off Theatre’s most recent production, “Pipeline” was staged in a live performance at Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo last weekend. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review. The “pipeline” referenced in the title of Dominique Morisseau’s play is the system that disproportionately incarcerates young men of color for offenses in public...
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Living Room Theatre’s ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ takes a deep dive

“Knowing I’ve done really well, what do you think I do?”. Nora and Torvald Helmer have been separated for 15 years, ever since she walked out on her marriage, husband, children, housekeeper, and life in her Norway hometown. She has only looked back recently out of necessity, and that new need has brought her back to the door she slammed behind her so long ago. Faced with the realization that things are never really ended until you properly end them, she has to resort to the strings that bind her and cut them once and for always.
East Lyme, CTThe Day

East Lyme Regional Theater stages 'Something Rotten!'

“Something Rotten!” is happening in East Lyme. And by that, we mean the Tony-nominated musical comedy titled “Something Rotten!”. East Lyme Regional Theater is back on the boards, post-pandemic, and is staging this play over the weekend at East Lyme High School. In “Something Rotten!,” two brothers have dreams of...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

News: Arena Stage at The Mead Center for American Theater Announces Company’s 2021/22 Season

(Washington, D.C.) Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie announce the 2021/22 lineup for the company’s 72nd Season. Arena is excited to welcome back audiences into our spaces and roar back with an ambitious, thrilling season packed with drama, humor, high-energy music and stories that bring us together. The season reflects Arena’s commitment to produce compelling, dynamic work that speaks to this moment in time as we navigate a new world. Arena is committed to creating work that reflects the voices of our communities and our country. As part of Arena’s mission to serve artists on a national, regional and local scale, two exciting collaborations will take place with American Conservatory Theater and Step Afrika!.
Theater & Dancelvpnews.com

Theater Review: This ‘Song’ is for you at Civic

“They’re Playing Our Song” is a great choice for the reboot of regularly-scheduled Main Stage shows in Civic Theatre Of Allentown’s Nineteenth Street Theatre. “Song” is, as the title states, playful and songful and, as directed by Civic Theatre of Allentown’s Artistic Director William Sanders and starring the dynamic duo of Ryan Donchez as Vernon Gersch, the composer, and Rebecca Pieper as Sonia Walsk, the lyricist, the production is zestful.
Ohio Statecoolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” @ Ohio Shakespeare Festival by Lisa DeBenedictis

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, one of William Shakespeare’s most produced plays, is a farcical love story, ideal for a bereft audience that has been cooped up in quarantine during the Covid pandemic. In the uproarious presentation staged by the Ohio Shakespeare Festival outdoors at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Tess Burgler deftly directs a very talented and hilarious cast. Burgler manages to keep her audience invested in each character’s plight and desire for true love. She also keeps her characters relatable to contemporary audiences — no easy feat in a play that features fairies, love potions, and a narcissist transformed into a donkey.
Fort Wayne, INEvening Star

Theater at First Presbyterian is back

FORT WAYNE — As the saying goes the show must go on, and theater is once again at First Presbyterian Church! Announcing the 2021 UnSeason, because, well, it’s “un”. It’s unique, it’s untimely, it’s unapologetic, and it’s unequivocal that theater at First Pres is back!. The UnSeason line-up is “God’s...
Theater & DancePosted by
TBR News Media

Theater Review: Engeman Theater’s ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ is an under the sea treasure

The John W. Engeman Theater celebrates the return of children’s theater with a production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., an abbreviated version of the 1989 animated classic based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. With music by Alan Menken, book by Doug Wright and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, the show, which opened last Saturday morning, begins with the seafaring number “Fathoms Below” and never loses its momentum.
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

Stage is set for more summer theater

We’re halfway through the summer, but the summer theater season is just getting started. Trollwood Performing Arts School opened last week, and as it runs for the next two weeks it will have plenty of company on area stages. This week alone four new shows open. Here’s a quick look...

Comments / 0

Community Policy