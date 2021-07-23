This Minnesota State Trooper’s Son Has the Best Toy Squad Car

Most young kids in Minnesota have toy cars or trucks, but this young Minnesotan has the BEST toy police car in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The Minnesota State Patrol has been keeping our roads, highways and interstates safe across the Land of 10,000 Lakes since 1929 when the Minnesota Highway Patrol was created. And since then, many dedicated men and women have worn the familiar tan and maroon uniform and have driven those maroon State Patrol squad cars.