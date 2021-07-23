Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, NJ

Maura J. Hennessey

tworivertimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaura J. Hennessey, 63, of Middletown, passed away suddenly May 22, 2021. She was born in Red Bank to the late John Campbell and Helen Clyne. Maura attended high school at Red Bank Catholic. After graduating from Brookdale’s nursing program, she went on to work at Riverview Medical Center, eventually becoming the head nurse of the oncology unit. Maura later worked for two decades as a paraprofessional at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls, where she was treasured for her dedication to helping children in need.

tworivertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
City
Brookdale, NJ
City
Red Bank, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Autism Speaks#Red Bank Catholic#Riverview Medical Center#The Two River Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy