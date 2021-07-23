Maura J. Hennessey
Maura J. Hennessey, 63, of Middletown, passed away suddenly May 22, 2021. She was born in Red Bank to the late John Campbell and Helen Clyne. Maura attended high school at Red Bank Catholic. After graduating from Brookdale’s nursing program, she went on to work at Riverview Medical Center, eventually becoming the head nurse of the oncology unit. Maura later worked for two decades as a paraprofessional at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls, where she was treasured for her dedication to helping children in need.tworivertimes.com
