USPS plan will mean delivery slowdowns, higher stamp price

A plan under Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a nominee of former President Trump, could mean slower mail deliveries for people utilizing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). A part of that plan also raises first-class stamps to 58 cents from its current 55 cents, starting August 29. The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the federal regulator that oversees the postal agency, approved the price increase, saying that the higher prices are in line with postal regulations.