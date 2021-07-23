Cancel
USPS plan will mean delivery slowdowns, higher stamp price

By Hassan Abbas
Arab American News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan under Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a nominee of former President Trump, could mean slower mail deliveries for people utilizing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). A part of that plan also raises first-class stamps to 58 cents from its current 55 cents, starting August 29. The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the federal regulator that oversees the postal agency, approved the price increase, saying that the higher prices are in line with postal regulations.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada knocks out US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of the Olympic women’s soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory on Monday. Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 2

