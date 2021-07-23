CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

12512 Adobe Alley

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleONLY 4 REMAINING HOMES IN BRICKYARD!! BRICK YARD CLOSE OUT PHASE! THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO BUY IN POPULAR BRICK YARD STATION! Lot 612 is a 4 level townhome with 2 car tandem garage! Yes, you can park 2 cars here! Courtyard facing! This home features 3 bedrooms...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Mason Runn Lane

Nice home in Summer Hill, Rising Sun, MD! Kitchen updated with new appliances in 2017. Game room downstairs, Two bathrooms and three bedroom house is in great move in condition. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Chesapeake. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
RISING SUN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8204 17TH Avenue

11 x 20 family room addition with newly finished hardwood floors!! Large flat fenced yard!! 8 x 16 TREX deck!! 10 x 11 shed, Gas heat , CAC, Big attic with pull down steps for storage, OSP for 3+ cars!! Solid brick house well maintained by long time owner!!. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Laurel Valley Court

Welcome home to 102 Laurel Valley Court! Main level features laminate wood flooring throughout, large living room and kitchen with eat-in dining. Walk out onto the deck through the sliding glass door and enjoy the view. The upper level has two large bedrooms and one full bath. The basement is partially finished with a rec room, half bath and laundry. Come see this well-maintained home today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3903 Pennsylvania Avenue SE , B

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This semi-detached gorgeous townhome, spreads across two floors and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, new light fixtures, new storm doors, new outlets, new paint, new HVAC system, tinted windows all around and hardwood floors throughout. This home is in a phenomenal location and just minutes from 295, 395 & 495. Don+GGt miss your chance to OWN, your very own piece of the city!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

534 S Streeper Street

This bright and airy End-of-Group Canton rowhome boasts abundant natural light throughout and fantastic hardwood floors on Main and Upper Levels. The spacious Kitchen features granite countertops, natural slate backsplash, stainless appliances, plentiful cabinet space plus a smartly-designed breakfast bar/ prep peninsula. Two nicely-sized bedrooms upstairs (rear Bedroom has it's own private balcony!) plus a roomy Full Bath; fully finished Lower Level offers Work-at-Home space or Rec/Family Room space, Powder Room and a large Laundry/Storage Room. You'll truly enjoy grilling and dining al fresco out on the very private patio w/ brick wall surround. With a cheerful, bright and neutral decor plus copious amounts of sunlight, you'll want to make this cheerful Canton home yours immediately!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Chestnut Drive

Charming 2 level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome brand new Carpeting, and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. New Double Hung Vinyl Windows Home is convenient to Stafford shopping, Schools, Post Office, Courthouse, and I-95. Listing courtesy of Aquia Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
STAFFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

108 Lavenport Circle

Amazing three-bedroom, two full, and one half-bath garage townhome in a fabulous close-in Frederick community. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a center island & Corian counters, plus an awesome box-bay window. The main level also has a living room and dining room, each with gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutter window treatments. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus a second full hall bath and upper-level laundry. The lower level features a family room with hardwood floors and a one-car attached garage. The backyard features a second-level private deck and a lower-level slate patio. The yard has been landscaped for low maintenance, is fenced, and backs to trees. The Taskers Chance community has a community pool, tot lot, and fabulous walking trails which connect to Baker Park. The community is centrally located in fabulous Frederick and is close to Baker Park, Downtown Frederick, groceries, restaurants, shopping, and all major commuting routes. This home has been well maintained by the original owners, is in excellent condition, and is priced to sell.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6835 First Street

The builder was originally supposed to build a house on it but never did ----The home you have always wanted can be a reality. Great potential, come and create the home of your dreams!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max 100. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
MLS
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11408 Sunflower Lane

New Listing in Ridge Top Terrace AMAZING LOCATION walk to retail, grocery and access to major roadways for easy commuting. Three finished levels - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths - 1 car garage. Come see this light and bright townhome featuring Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and space for table. Slider leads to large deck. Good sized DIning Room and Living Room complete the Main level. Primary bedroom suite has a walk in closet and bath has dual sink vanity, soaking tub & seperate shower. 2 additional Bedrooms and full bath on the Upper level. Lower level features large Rec Room with fireplace, Laundry & another half bath.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1997 Troy Rd

GREAT LOCATION !!!!! Only minutes to Zions X Roads. 4 Bedrooms. Paved driveway. Whole house generator. Newer Heat Pump. Office could serve as fifth bedroom. Level 8 acre lot, mostly hardwoods. Three out-buildings; 24 x 24 two car garage with electricity, 12 x 12 storage shed and a 24 x 24 additional two car garage.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

240 Brunswick Road

This 2 BR 1.5 bath townhouse is truly special! Move in ready! Freshlypainted, gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout and clean as awhistle! Eat in kitchen is nicely sized with lots of cabinetry! Each bedroomis very spacious with large closets. Big deck with attached storage buildingfor your extras! Back yard is so pretty! Wooded with beautiful pine treesand level. Vinyl and brick combination add to the charm of this specialplace! Conveniently located to I81 for your commute!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9547 Oakhurst Drive

Welcome Home!! This beautiful townhome in the quiet and charming Oakhurst community features a spacious kitchen bump out upgrade, fully finished basement, and oversized windows, letting in plenty of natural light. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom and ample storage in the laundry/utility room. Suburban living just minutes from local shopping, commuter highways, Baltimore, and DC. Won't last long.. schedule a showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7414 Frankfort Place

A MUST SEE!!! Recently renovated townhouse. This home is one of the largest townhomes in the community with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and main level half bath. Many improvements, :Hardwood floors, new carpets, new appliances (2021) ,.Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, and freshly Painted throughout. The basement is fully finished , with walk out level and fireplace. Two large decks for entertaining!! Close to major commuter routes, including the 495 beltway, I-95, and BW Parkway connecting you to the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

499 Margo Lane

This new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen with an oversized island, 42-inch slow-close shaker cabinets in gray and white with a granite countertop, ss appliances to include a gas stove. The entire main level has hardwood floors, detail molding, an open kitchen, dining and family room, an office with a gas fireplace, a large mudroom with wainscoting, and a sitting area. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom with a view of the water, a large walk-in closet, and a primary bathroom with ceramic tile and a frameless glass shower door with a rain head shower. The other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are good-sized rooms. A second-floor laundry room is always a bonus. The basement is ready for your finishing touches and has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room for a rec room, bedroom, and gym, or whatever you desire. All of this is located steps away from the 2 water access points for the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this new construction that is complete and ready to move in for the holidays.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

722 Benninghaus Road

Bring your paint brush and creativity to this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end of group townhome in the Mid-Govans community. Hardwood floors through out home. Lower level includes a family room and plenty of storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes to Towson, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Morgan State University and shopping centers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1025 Dalrymple Road

$795,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002720. One-of-a-kind property located in Northern Calvert! This is the first time this property has been available to the public in over 100 years. The 78 acres includes many features including a levels of ecosystems from old-growth forests, streams, and wildlife including deer to turkeys. The property has not been placed in any preservation programs and has the potential to be subdivided into a small community. The property does have a forest management plan in place. The property does not have any records of percs but the application is in with the Health Department for the 2022 perc season. Appointments are required to walk the property.
SUNDERLAND, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

221 S Chester Street

What makes this 2 unit investment property special?A great opportunity to own a recently renovated turnkey 2 apartment investment property with a large garage located a 10 minute walk to the Fells Point waterfront, a two block walk from beautiful Patterson Park and Eastern Avenue with its shops/restaurants. The property sets up well for FHA (owner occupied) financing, live in one unit and let the other pay your mortgage. Check out our House Hacking video to learn more about the advantages of owner occupied investing.2 Unit Apartment Building Property DetailsThe property make up is 2 self contained apartments +GG one 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment and one 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment. The one bedroom apartment is situated in the front of the building, it features original hardwood flooring, fresh paint and exposed brick walls. The kitchen has laminate counter tops, wooden cabinets, refrigerator, 30+G- gas range, dishwasher and disposal. The bathroom has a modern vanity, soaking tub with shower and ceramic tile surround. The package is completed with a stacked washer/ dryer conviently located upstairs next to the bedroom. The two bedroom apartment is in the back of the building. The kitchen has undergone a tasteful renovation with all new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, 30+G- gas range with built in microwave, Corian countertops and wooden cabinets. 16 by16 inch ceramic tile floors in the kitchen lead to original hardwood throughout the apartment. The downstairs bathroom has a 5 ft. walk in shower with ceramic tile surround, a modern vanity. The upstairs bathroom is en suite. It has a modern vanity and a soaking tub with shower. The unit is completed by a stacked washer/dryer. The property is enhanced by a small courtyard for grilling or relaxing leading to a large (2 sedans) garage off rear alley.Who pays the utilities in this investment property?The apartments are separately metered for gas and electric allowing the tenants to easily pay their own utilities. Both units have their own gas fired forced air furnace and central air conditioning. The windows in this end unit are vinyl replacement throughout filling the property with natural light. The building has 200 Amps coming in with 100 Amps going to each unit with separate panels in unit. The roof was replaced 4 years ago.What+GGs Nearby?The location of 221 S. Chester St. is great with a Walk Score of 96 out of 100. This location is a Walker+GGs Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. The property is located two short blocks from bustling Patterson Park nicknamed +G- Best Backyard in Baltimore+G-. The park consists of open fields of grass, large trees, paved walkways, historic battle sites, a lake, playgrounds, athletic fields, a swimming pool, an ice skating rink and other signature attractions and buildings. A short 5 block walk and you are in the heart of the Fells Point/Canton waterfront.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

245 Orville Road

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN OWN FOR LESS!! Completely remodeled townhome waiting for you to make it your own. NEW kitchen with all NEW appliances. NEW flooring throughout. Freshly painted. NEW moldings and NEW doors. Completely NEW bathroom. NEW windows. NEW ceiling fans. NEW light fixtures. NEW storm doors. NEW vinyl front porch railings. Central air conditioning. Unfinished but very usable space in the lower level. Lower level freshly painted. Hook ups for washer and dryer. A MUST see opportunity to be HOME for the holidays.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2941 Arters Mill Road

Here's your chance to get your couple acres in the country! Split foyer house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House has some improvements, and some are still in process. Continue what the seller has started, or customize to your own taste and needs. Living areas and bedrooms have laminate flooring - low maintenance, easy to clean, and pet friendly. House is very livable, just needs finishing. All appliances stay (built-in microwave needs repair/replace and refrigerator instant water/ice feature is not working). Newer wood stove insert and chimney liner in lower level for cozy winter warmth. Lot is 2.20 acres, irregularly shaped, but very flexible and usable. Great views of dairy farm in back and the mountains and Ski Liberty in front! Sold As-Is.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2801 S Forest Run Drive , 1-203

Well-kept condo available at the Avenues At Forest Run. This condo features new flooring, newly painted, an open concept kitchen, ceramic tile in the entryway, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms plus a balcony. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom along with walk-in closets. The living/dining area is great for entertaining, The laundry room features stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The building has an elevator for maximum convenience. Conveniently located close to the Beltway, schools, shopping, and DC. Not approved for FHA.
MLS

