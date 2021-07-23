1708 Latrobe Street

$25,0000 Price Reduction! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Freshly painted from top to bottom and ready for you to move in! Would it be desirable to have a 5 minute walk from the front door of your house to the METRO platform at East Falls Church METRO station? Done. Need to commute or visit a business via car or bus? I-66 (East or West) access is mere blocks away. Like to exercise? The W&OD bike path (East or West) access can be seen out your back windows. Several grocery stores are a few minutes away. Do you have little kids? There is a new recently modernized kiddies+GG park 2 blocks away (inside Benjamin Banneker Park).The physical property itself has mature landscaping including crepe myrtle trees, Japanese maples, and a Little Gem Magnolia tree. Do you like to grow your own veggies? There are raised beds awaiting your seeds to grow. There+GGs a backyard shed to store your garden tools or whatever else you may need to store. Do you have little children or pets? Let your kids or pup run free +GG there+GGs a fence which surrounds the ENTIRE property or take your pup to the recently updated doggie park inside Benjamin Banneker Park. The house proper has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms situated on a corner lot adjacent to other equally priced houses and newer two million dollar houses. Two of the bedrooms were used as his and her office space with one on each level so that it is a pleasure to work from home! Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid and Bosch appliances are outfitted in the kitchen. An LG Washer and Dryer are situated in the laundry room. Recent improvements include a Germicidal UV Light System installed into the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning system (2020) and a new natural gas water heater (2021). The equivalent of a 2.5 car garage (28 feet wide and 23 feet deep) with 12 foot ceilings and raised storage along 3 walls enhances garage storage possibilities. The garage is totally insulated, including the doors. In addition, there is nothing like being able to shield your vehicle from the elements YEAR-ROUND. The partially finished lower level has great man/woman cave potential with a very efficient and effective gas fireplace and full bathroom on that level.

