1708 Latrobe Street

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home! Updated throughout and freshly painted, ready to move right in. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of space for a table, and easy access to back yard/patio. Recessed lighting throughout entire home....

800 N Bentalou Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Property is sold strictly as is. $5000 EMD required. Buyer pays all closing costs. Lots of work started but owners fell ill and must sellLovely home with tons of beautiful historic charms and space. House was mid-renovations but owners fell ill. There are two meters. Large open layout with a finished basement that had an extra room and kitchen. 3 Bedrooms on second level and room for a 5th on the main. One full bathroom on each level and a master bathroom framed out with a suite.POTENTIAL 3 UNIT(2 meters and a full kitchen, bath, bed in basement. House directly behind it is a 3 unit-same layout and size)
52 N Ellamont Street

This home has been completely redone and is ready for you!! Almost everything new, including windows. Updated countertops, recessed lighting and many other updates throughout. Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Gateway Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
3903 Pennsylvania Avenue SE , B

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This semi-detached gorgeous townhome, spreads across two floors and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, new light fixtures, new storm doors, new outlets, new paint, new HVAC system, tinted windows all around and hardwood floors throughout. This home is in a phenomenal location and just minutes from 295, 395 & 495. Don+GGt miss your chance to OWN, your very own piece of the city!
2420 E Madison Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Property is sold strictly as is. $3500 EMD required. Buyer pays all closing costs. House had lots of work done and is ready for rent, Great appreciating area. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Homesale Realty. ©2021 Bright...
2459 James Banks Road SE , 106 B

To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
4960 Fairmont Avenue , #1004

Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
916-916 Barnaby Street SE , P-13

***ONE PARKING SPACE*** behind Manor View condos, off street, behind roll up gate and fenced lot. Purchased as part of a package so no additional information is available. Remote for roll up gate can be purchased from management company, condo fees are estimated and need to be confirmed by buyer. Buyer can purchase condo docs as well if they so choose. Selling as-is and where-is, cash only, non-contingent contracts. May be purchased by owners outside Manor View. Multiple spaces available for sale and discounts available for multi-space purchase. Listing agent has financial interest.
53 Archwood Avenue

Beautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement with a club room, a full bath, and bedrooms. Nice deck overlooking a fenced in yard. MUST SEE!
522 Wilson Bridge Drive , 6723C

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Condo Unit in very convenient Oxon Hill Area. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and ceramic flooring. Updated bathroom with tile and glass shower door. Beautiful balcony with nice view. A short distance to many great attractions of the Washington D.C. Metro area. Close distance to MGM National Harbor, Alexandria, VA, Washington D.C. Easy access to major traffic, I-495/ I95.
1206 Wildwood Parkway

This is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath well kept row home on Wildwood Parkway where the seller says it has been very quiet for a very long time. The house is located so that you can get access to the 695 Beltway and it is also conveniently located so that you can also get to downtown Baltimore. The basement is partially finished and has a half bath in it. It also comes with a washer and dryer and has central air-conditioning for those hot summer days. The seller says let's get it sold! Bring me an offer!
11610 Birch Avenue

Adorable and affordable 4bedroom home with a garage located in Cresaptown! Look at this gorgeous kitchen and those hardwood floors! Large covered back porch and a patio area perfect for entertaining. You don+GGt want to miss this one!. Listing courtesy of Perry Wellington Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1738 Corcoran Street NW

Stunning, modern and award winning renovation by fine home builder BOWA Construction of this Dupont Circle townhouse. This 4 story residence was designed with an open floor plan with unique architectural details throughout the house. A custom built perforated staircase allows light to flood the over 3,300 square feet via a dramatic rooftop skylight. Other distinct details include vintage, one-of-a-kind industrial design features such as barn doors, pocket doors, kitchen vent hood pediment, and concrete flooring on all 4 levels. The expansive and open main level includes a dining area with a concrete gas fireplace for the open floor plan living room. The modern gourmet eat-in kitchen has the finest quality finishes: Poggen Pohl cabinets, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator Bosch built-in coffee machine and a unique sliding barn door pantry. The custom built mudroom and powder room complete the main level. The second level features two sizable bedrooms, a large renovated bathroom and family room. The entire third floor is the master suite with skylight, sitting room and attached terrace. The lower level includes a spacious recreation room, bedroom suit with full bath, and a storage room/ office. This fantastic home has 2 car parking.
41 Deforest Street

Welcoming 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Seymour! - Welcoming 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Seymour. Appliances included, wall to wall carpeting and central air. Gas Heat. Nearby to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Route 8. Plenty of off street parking. Laundry room located in the building. 2 month's security deposit plus 1st month's rent to move in. Credit & background check. For more information or to schedule a showing please call (203)888-9342. More vacancies available at www.oakbridgeman.com.
335 Wells Street 147 Charles Street

Large 1 Bedroom Apartments In the Heart of Bridgeport - Large 1 Bedroom Apartment right off on Main St. in Bridgeport. Five-minute commute to the Bridgeport Metro station which services NYC. A three-minute drive from St Vincent's Medical Center & a seven-minute drive to Bridgeport Hospital. Minutes to route 8 and I-95. Plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area.
1821 Aliceanna Street

Welcome home!! A beautifully maintained home in the heart of Fells Point. This is the perfect home for those that love city living and want to be within walking distance to some of the best restaurants in the area. This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a deck that is ready to help you create memories. It has been equipped with smart home technology to give you access to controlling your home from wherever you are. Call today this home is very easy to show. Check out the virtual tour !!!
6915 East Third Street

Two Bed Condo In Quiet Old Town Building - This first floor unit in the Carmello is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is perfect for professionals of any age who want to live affordably in a beautiful area. We do our best to fill Carmello with quieter tenants who are respectful of one another. The unit has no carpet. New flooring and new paint is currently. Kitchen has granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Stackable washer and dryer in the unit. Water, sewer, trash included. One covered parking spot. Pool located in middle of property. Located walking distance to the restaurants and galleries of Old Town Scottsdale, without any of the noise and hassle that larger complexes include. Video is of old flooring.
14508 Kentish Fire Street

Welcome to Village Place of Gainesville community! With over 2000 square feet, this end-unit townhome offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a two car garage. The lower level entrance features a foyer and den/office/playroom and a half bath. The sunny, open concept, main level offers hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen, with granite counter tops, a large living room space with gas fireplace and a half bathroom. There is also a balcony off of the kitchen! The upper level has new hardwood flooring! The primary bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and primary bathroom with dual sinks and shower. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall and two additional bedrooms. This ideal location provides convenient access to several commuter routes, and multiple shopping and dining options.
1919 N Underwood Street

$25,0000 Price Reduction! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Freshly painted from top to bottom and ready for you to move in! Would it be desirable to have a 5 minute walk from the front door of your house to the METRO platform at East Falls Church METRO station? Done. Need to commute or visit a business via car or bus? I-66 (East or West) access is mere blocks away. Like to exercise? The W&OD bike path (East or West) access can be seen out your back windows. Several grocery stores are a few minutes away. Do you have little kids? There is a new recently modernized kiddies+GG park 2 blocks away (inside Benjamin Banneker Park).The physical property itself has mature landscaping including crepe myrtle trees, Japanese maples, and a Little Gem Magnolia tree. Do you like to grow your own veggies? There are raised beds awaiting your seeds to grow. There+GGs a backyard shed to store your garden tools or whatever else you may need to store. Do you have little children or pets? Let your kids or pup run free +GG there+GGs a fence which surrounds the ENTIRE property or take your pup to the recently updated doggie park inside Benjamin Banneker Park. The house proper has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms situated on a corner lot adjacent to other equally priced houses and newer two million dollar houses. Two of the bedrooms were used as his and her office space with one on each level so that it is a pleasure to work from home! Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid and Bosch appliances are outfitted in the kitchen. An LG Washer and Dryer are situated in the laundry room. Recent improvements include a Germicidal UV Light System installed into the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning system (2020) and a new natural gas water heater (2021). The equivalent of a 2.5 car garage (28 feet wide and 23 feet deep) with 12 foot ceilings and raised storage along 3 walls enhances garage storage possibilities. The garage is totally insulated, including the doors. In addition, there is nothing like being able to shield your vehicle from the elements YEAR-ROUND. The partially finished lower level has great man/woman cave potential with a very efficient and effective gas fireplace and full bathroom on that level.
1031 N Edgewood Street

Cherry Hill Custom Homes presents this modern gem in the heart of Clarendon. The contemporary design features 5200 finished square feet on four levels, with 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. On the main level, the gourmet kitchen with frame-less custom cabinetry and Subzero/Bluestar appliances opens to the family room with a linear gas fireplace. The covered porch off the family room overlooks a spacious back yard and detached one-car garage. The luxurious owner's suite on the second level features dual walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom with double vanity, stand-alone soaking tub, and heavy glass enclosed shower. A grand roof terrace is the highlight of the loft level, offering spectacular views and excellent outdoor entertaining. The interior loft space includes a common area with wet bar and linear gas fireplace, ensuite bedroom and storage area. The walk-up lower level includes a large rec room, ensuite bedroom, and additional storage area. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, just two blocks from Whole Foods and Market Common, a half block to 11th St Park, three blocks to Rocky Run Park, and three blocks to Clarendon Metro. Arlington Science Focus ES, Dorothy Hamm MS, Washington Liberty HS.
10605 Sundridge Street

To Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community - all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Learn why Greenleigh was named 2019 Community of the Year by The Maryland Building Industry Association! Enjoy exclusive access to the community's state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking trails and pocket parks! You have easy access to I-95, I-695, the Marc Train and Downtown Baltimore. Greenleigh is located in the heart of the Baltimore Crossroads where you can walk from your home to restaurants, shopping, and a future grocery store. White Marsh Mall and the Avenue are only 5 miles away for many more shopping and dining options as well as a movie theater. Gunpowder Falls State Park is less than 10 minutes away and offers fields, biking and running trails, picnic pavilions, and beautiful views of the water! And when summer heats up so does the action around the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. From boating to fishing and crabbing, to sharing late evenings with perfect sunsets and friends, there is no better place to live! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
