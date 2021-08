NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday night, millions of Americans who are behind on their rent could soon be forced from their homes. In the Tri-State Area, that includes tenants in Connecticut, but other states, including New York and New Jersey, have measures in place to help renters. READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium Update: Without An Extension, What Happens To Renters After July 31? New Yorker has protections through the end of August. In New Jersey, renters can’t be evicted until 2022.