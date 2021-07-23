2313 Fleet Street

Amazing three-bedroom, two full, and one half-bath garage townhome in a fabulous close-in Frederick community. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a center island & Corian counters, plus an awesome box-bay window. The main level also has a living room and dining room, each with gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutter window treatments. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus a second full hall bath and upper-level laundry. The lower level features a family room with hardwood floors and a one-car attached garage. The backyard features a second-level private deck and a lower-level slate patio. The yard has been landscaped for low maintenance, is fenced, and backs to trees. The Taskers Chance community has a community pool, tot lot, and fabulous walking trails which connect to Baker Park. The community is centrally located in fabulous Frederick and is close to Baker Park, Downtown Frederick, groceries, restaurants, shopping, and all major commuting routes. This home has been well maintained by the original owners, is in excellent condition, and is priced to sell.
