2313 Fleet Street

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleImagine yourself being able to walk from your home to beautiful Patterson Park, Canton Square, Fells Point, the waterfront promenade, restaurants, or the grocery store in a matter of minutes. Your dreams will come true with this house. It boasts 2 bedrooms (or one bedroom with...

207 Mason Runn Lane

Nice home in Summer Hill, Rising Sun, MD! Kitchen updated with new appliances in 2017. Game room downstairs, Two bathrooms and three bedroom house is in great move in condition. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Chesapeake. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
RISING SUN, MD
8204 17TH Avenue

11 x 20 family room addition with newly finished hardwood floors!! Large flat fenced yard!! 8 x 16 TREX deck!! 10 x 11 shed, Gas heat , CAC, Big attic with pull down steps for storage, OSP for 3+ cars!! Solid brick house well maintained by long time owner!!. Listing...
MLS
14911 Emberdale Drive

THIS 3 LEVEL HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RE-FURBISHED WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORING , NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT AND IS MOVE IN READY. LOCATED IN A QUIET SECTION OF DALE CITY WITH BEAUTIFUL WOODS/TREES THAT OFFER GREAT PRIVACY IN THE REAR OF THE HOME. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING PLACES IN FRONT OF THE HOME AND A FENCED IN BACK YARD.
DALE CITY, VA
45 Chestnut Drive

Charming 2 level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome brand new Carpeting, and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. New Double Hung Vinyl Windows Home is convenient to Stafford shopping, Schools, Post Office, Courthouse, and I-95. Listing courtesy of Aquia Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
STAFFORD, VA
108 Lavenport Circle

Amazing three-bedroom, two full, and one half-bath garage townhome in a fabulous close-in Frederick community. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a center island & Corian counters, plus an awesome box-bay window. The main level also has a living room and dining room, each with gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutter window treatments. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus a second full hall bath and upper-level laundry. The lower level features a family room with hardwood floors and a one-car attached garage. The backyard features a second-level private deck and a lower-level slate patio. The yard has been landscaped for low maintenance, is fenced, and backs to trees. The Taskers Chance community has a community pool, tot lot, and fabulous walking trails which connect to Baker Park. The community is centrally located in fabulous Frederick and is close to Baker Park, Downtown Frederick, groceries, restaurants, shopping, and all major commuting routes. This home has been well maintained by the original owners, is in excellent condition, and is priced to sell.
REAL ESTATE
11408 Sunflower Lane

New Listing in Ridge Top Terrace AMAZING LOCATION walk to retail, grocery and access to major roadways for easy commuting. Three finished levels - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths - 1 car garage. Come see this light and bright townhome featuring Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and space for table. Slider leads to large deck. Good sized DIning Room and Living Room complete the Main level. Primary bedroom suite has a walk in closet and bath has dual sink vanity, soaking tub & seperate shower. 2 additional Bedrooms and full bath on the Upper level. Lower level features large Rec Room with fireplace, Laundry & another half bath.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
9547 Oakhurst Drive

Welcome Home!! This beautiful townhome in the quiet and charming Oakhurst community features a spacious kitchen bump out upgrade, fully finished basement, and oversized windows, letting in plenty of natural light. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom and ample storage in the laundry/utility room. Suburban living just minutes from local shopping, commuter highways, Baltimore, and DC. Won't last long.. schedule a showing today!
MLS
7414 Frankfort Place

A MUST SEE!!! Recently renovated townhouse. This home is one of the largest townhomes in the community with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and main level half bath. Many improvements, :Hardwood floors, new carpets, new appliances (2021) ,.Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, and freshly Painted throughout. The basement is fully finished , with walk out level and fireplace. Two large decks for entertaining!! Close to major commuter routes, including the 495 beltway, I-95, and BW Parkway connecting you to the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
MLS
1997 Troy Rd

GREAT LOCATION !!!!! Only minutes to Zions X Roads. 4 Bedrooms. Paved driveway. Whole house generator. Newer Heat Pump. Office could serve as fifth bedroom. Level 8 acre lot, mostly hardwoods. Three out-buildings; 24 x 24 two car garage with electricity, 12 x 12 storage shed and a 24 x 24 additional two car garage.
MLS
240 Brunswick Road

This 2 BR 1.5 bath townhouse is truly special! Move in ready! Freshlypainted, gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout and clean as awhistle! Eat in kitchen is nicely sized with lots of cabinetry! Each bedroomis very spacious with large closets. Big deck with attached storage buildingfor your extras! Back yard is so pretty! Wooded with beautiful pine treesand level. Vinyl and brick combination add to the charm of this specialplace! Conveniently located to I81 for your commute!
MLS
3903 Pennsylvania Avenue SE , B

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This semi-detached gorgeous townhome, spreads across two floors and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, new light fixtures, new storm doors, new outlets, new paint, new HVAC system, tinted windows all around and hardwood floors throughout. This home is in a phenomenal location and just minutes from 295, 395 & 495. Don+GGt miss your chance to OWN, your very own piece of the city!
MLS
102 Laurel Valley Court

Welcome home to 102 Laurel Valley Court! Main level features laminate wood flooring throughout, large living room and kitchen with eat-in dining. Walk out onto the deck through the sliding glass door and enjoy the view. The upper level has two large bedrooms and one full bath. The basement is partially finished with a rec room, half bath and laundry. Come see this well-maintained home today!
MLS
722 Benninghaus Road

Bring your paint brush and creativity to this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end of group townhome in the Mid-Govans community. Hardwood floors through out home. Lower level includes a family room and plenty of storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes to Towson, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Morgan State University and shopping centers.
MLS
499 Margo Lane

This new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen with an oversized island, 42-inch slow-close shaker cabinets in gray and white with a granite countertop, ss appliances to include a gas stove. The entire main level has hardwood floors, detail molding, an open kitchen, dining and family room, an office with a gas fireplace, a large mudroom with wainscoting, and a sitting area. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom with a view of the water, a large walk-in closet, and a primary bathroom with ceramic tile and a frameless glass shower door with a rain head shower. The other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are good-sized rooms. A second-floor laundry room is always a bonus. The basement is ready for your finishing touches and has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room for a rec room, bedroom, and gym, or whatever you desire. All of this is located steps away from the 2 water access points for the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this new construction that is complete and ready to move in for the holidays.
REAL ESTATE
4617 Garrett Avenue

Take a step back in time but bring your creativity! Tucked back on this private street you will find this 3-level Split offers 4BR, 4FB, spacious rooms and great views. The exterior features a covered front porch, carport, off street & street parking, and mature landscaping. Upon entry, you are welcomed into a large family room, an eat-in kitchen with separate formal dining room along with main floor laundry. This home offers a main floor master with ensuite., hardwood floors on the first & second levels, On the upper level, you will find an additional master bedroom with ensuite bath, 1 additional bedroom and a hall full bath. the basement is currently unfinished, leaving room for the imagination. possibilities are endless with just a bit of TLC.THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS ONLY.
REAL ESTATE
3242 Westmont Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Friday, November 26th & ends Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 1:00pm. Brick Front Townhouse in the "Winchester" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with three bedrooms and one full bath. The main level includes a living room and dining room with carpet floors and a kitchen with tile floor. The upper level includes three bedrooms with carpet floors and one full bathroom. The lower level includes a partially finished basement. The property also includes a fenced in back yard. Addtional Features: Gas Heat, Sump Pump, The tenant is a 30+ year tenant and is current. Current gross monthly rent: $890. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $10,680.
REAL ESTATE
245 Orville Road

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN OWN FOR LESS!! Completely remodeled townhome waiting for you to make it your own. NEW kitchen with all NEW appliances. NEW flooring throughout. Freshly painted. NEW moldings and NEW doors. Completely NEW bathroom. NEW windows. NEW ceiling fans. NEW light fixtures. NEW storm doors. NEW vinyl front porch railings. Central air conditioning. Unfinished but very usable space in the lower level. Lower level freshly painted. Hook ups for washer and dryer. A MUST see opportunity to be HOME for the holidays.
MLS
2801 S Forest Run Drive , 1-203

Well-kept condo available at the Avenues At Forest Run. This condo features new flooring, newly painted, an open concept kitchen, ceramic tile in the entryway, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms plus a balcony. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom along with walk-in closets. The living/dining area is great for entertaining, The laundry room features stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The building has an elevator for maximum convenience. Conveniently located close to the Beltway, schools, shopping, and DC. Not approved for FHA.
MLS
2941 Arters Mill Road

Here's your chance to get your couple acres in the country! Split foyer house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House has some improvements, and some are still in process. Continue what the seller has started, or customize to your own taste and needs. Living areas and bedrooms have laminate flooring - low maintenance, easy to clean, and pet friendly. House is very livable, just needs finishing. All appliances stay (built-in microwave needs repair/replace and refrigerator instant water/ice feature is not working). Newer wood stove insert and chimney liner in lower level for cozy winter warmth. Lot is 2.20 acres, irregularly shaped, but very flexible and usable. Great views of dairy farm in back and the mountains and Ski Liberty in front! Sold As-Is.
REAL ESTATE
8029 Lansdale Road

Perfect opportunity for home ownership! Spacious and Affordable. Stop paying rent. Pay less to own this wonderful townhome in Baltimore County. Close to bus lines and local shopping centers. Fenced front yard and rear yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout first and lower level. Lots of natural light is provided with the vinyl windows with louvered blinds on the first and second floors of this home. Eat in kitchen is complimented with tiled backsplash and Formica countertop. Side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Gas stove with fan/light hood for meal preparations. Dishwasher is installed for easy clean up. Lower level features 3rd bedroom/Family room, full bath with beautifully tiled shower, laundry room with front load washer and dryer and glass block security windows with vents. Second floor offers the 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Rear yard provides detached storage shed and carport with electric service. Carport could easily be converted to a garage with doors installed. Additional street parking is available. Central air conditioning. Move in ready. Stop paying rent and start building equity. Stop in for a tour so you can be HOME for the HOLIDAYS and start the NEW YEAR in your NEW HOME!
REAL ESTATE

