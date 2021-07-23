CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

155 U Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleUpstairs (3BR/2.5BA):Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian townhouse in Ledroit Park. Main level has exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, central air-conditioning. Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, built-in microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher), corian countertops, and...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21752 Harroun Terrace

Amazing end unit garage townhome in Broadlands that is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors on main level and fresh paint throughout*Updated gourmet kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances*Main level offers wide open space including dining room, family room, corner gas fireplace, crown moulding and recessed lighting*Master suite offers vaulted ceiling, walk in closets and luxury master bathroom with granite*Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full baths and upper level laundry*Finished walkout lower level with 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath*Nice deck overlooks fenced backyard and so much more! Enjoy all of the Broadlands neighborhood amenities including three pools, two tennis courts, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas, community/fitness center and the Broadlands Nature Center.
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

108 Lavenport Circle

Amazing three-bedroom, two full, and one half-bath garage townhome in a fabulous close-in Frederick community. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a center island & Corian counters, plus an awesome box-bay window. The main level also has a living room and dining room, each with gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutter window treatments. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus a second full hall bath and upper-level laundry. The lower level features a family room with hardwood floors and a one-car attached garage. The backyard features a second-level private deck and a lower-level slate patio. The yard has been landscaped for low maintenance, is fenced, and backs to trees. The Taskers Chance community has a community pool, tot lot, and fabulous walking trails which connect to Baker Park. The community is centrally located in fabulous Frederick and is close to Baker Park, Downtown Frederick, groceries, restaurants, shopping, and all major commuting routes. This home has been well maintained by the original owners, is in excellent condition, and is priced to sell.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

499 Margo Lane

This new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen with an oversized island, 42-inch slow-close shaker cabinets in gray and white with a granite countertop, ss appliances to include a gas stove. The entire main level has hardwood floors, detail molding, an open kitchen, dining and family room, an office with a gas fireplace, a large mudroom with wainscoting, and a sitting area. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom with a view of the water, a large walk-in closet, and a primary bathroom with ceramic tile and a frameless glass shower door with a rain head shower. The other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are good-sized rooms. A second-floor laundry room is always a bonus. The basement is ready for your finishing touches and has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room for a rec room, bedroom, and gym, or whatever you desire. All of this is located steps away from the 2 water access points for the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this new construction that is complete and ready to move in for the holidays.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4617 Garrett Avenue

Take a step back in time but bring your creativity! Tucked back on this private street you will find this 3-level Split offers 4BR, 4FB, spacious rooms and great views. The exterior features a covered front porch, carport, off street & street parking, and mature landscaping. Upon entry, you are welcomed into a large family room, an eat-in kitchen with separate formal dining room along with main floor laundry. This home offers a main floor master with ensuite., hardwood floors on the first & second levels, On the upper level, you will find an additional master bedroom with ensuite bath, 1 additional bedroom and a hall full bath. the basement is currently unfinished, leaving room for the imagination. possibilities are endless with just a bit of TLC.THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS ONLY.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7414 Frankfort Place

A MUST SEE!!! Recently renovated townhouse. This home is one of the largest townhomes in the community with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and main level half bath. Many improvements, :Hardwood floors, new carpets, new appliances (2021) ,.Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, and freshly Painted throughout. The basement is fully finished , with walk out level and fireplace. Two large decks for entertaining!! Close to major commuter routes, including the 495 beltway, I-95, and BW Parkway connecting you to the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2801 S Forest Run Drive , 1-203

Well-kept condo available at the Avenues At Forest Run. This condo features new flooring, newly painted, an open concept kitchen, ceramic tile in the entryway, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms plus a balcony. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom along with walk-in closets. The living/dining area is great for entertaining, The laundry room features stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The building has an elevator for maximum convenience. Conveniently located close to the Beltway, schools, shopping, and DC. Not approved for FHA.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4960 Fairmont Avenue , #1004

Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

53 Archwood Avenue

Beautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement with a club room, a full bath, and bedrooms. Nice deck overlooking a fenced in yard. MUST SEE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2212 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Don+GGt miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC+GGs most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes a separate walk-out basement unit, and an Au Pair unit on the top floor. Original designed woodwork and spacious layout, give it unique character, and functionality. The large townhouse has 5,700 square feet of living space. On the main-level you will find an octagonal lobby, with high-beam ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, intricate wood beams, and wood-paneled hallway which leads to a one of kind living-room with its original wood and plaster moldings and a fireplace. Next, on this level you will find a banquet-size dining room with built-in wood and glass cabinetry, and another fireplace. To the right of this gorgeous dining room is the renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and large size gas range. The main-level also includes a powder-room with beautiful mosaic tiled walls. On the second floor, you will find, a spacious master-suite which includes a large living-room area with built-in shelves (can be used for office space or another bedroom), and a bright bedroom with a large size-full renovated bathroom (includes a bathtub, and a shower). This level also has a sit-in balcony that faces the beautiful views of Embassy-Row.On the third level you will find a gorgeous large room with built-in shelves and storage that can function as a library, office space or a bedroom. Along this, there are 2 additional bedrooms on this level with their own walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Also, a laundry room is conveniently located on this level.The fourth level has an airy ample-spaced studio-suite, with a full-bathroom, and a separate kitchen. In addition to the four-levels, this residence has a basement with its own separate entry-way, a nice size kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, a walk in closet, a full bathroom and also a separate laundry area. Lastly, this property has a charming walled backyard, a perfect venue for small gatherings.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5218 Illinois Avenue NW

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

2509 Cliffbourne Place, NW

Adams Morgan Studio - Spacious studio, near Adams Morgan. So many restaurants and shops nearby from the building. Closest metro is Woodley Park. Walking score of 95 and biker's score of 91!. Please email about this listing!. Call 202.747.6555. Laundry in building. Location. 2509 Cliffbourne Place, NW, Washington, DC. Address...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11408 Sunflower Lane

New Listing in Ridge Top Terrace AMAZING LOCATION walk to retail, grocery and access to major roadways for easy commuting. Three finished levels - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths - 1 car garage. Come see this light and bright townhome featuring Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and space for table. Slider leads to large deck. Good sized DIning Room and Living Room complete the Main level. Primary bedroom suite has a walk in closet and bath has dual sink vanity, soaking tub & seperate shower. 2 additional Bedrooms and full bath on the Upper level. Lower level features large Rec Room with fireplace, Laundry & another half bath.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

245 Orville Road

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN OWN FOR LESS!! Completely remodeled townhome waiting for you to make it your own. NEW kitchen with all NEW appliances. NEW flooring throughout. Freshly painted. NEW moldings and NEW doors. Completely NEW bathroom. NEW windows. NEW ceiling fans. NEW light fixtures. NEW storm doors. NEW vinyl front porch railings. Central air conditioning. Unfinished but very usable space in the lower level. Lower level freshly painted. Hook ups for washer and dryer. A MUST see opportunity to be HOME for the holidays.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3242 Westmont Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Friday, November 26th & ends Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 1:00pm. Brick Front Townhouse in the "Winchester" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with three bedrooms and one full bath. The main level includes a living room and dining room with carpet floors and a kitchen with tile floor. The upper level includes three bedrooms with carpet floors and one full bathroom. The lower level includes a partially finished basement. The property also includes a fenced in back yard. Addtional Features: Gas Heat, Sump Pump, The tenant is a 30+ year tenant and is current. Current gross monthly rent: $890. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $10,680.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Mason Runn Lane

Nice home in Summer Hill, Rising Sun, MD! Kitchen updated with new appliances in 2017. Game room downstairs, Two bathrooms and three bedroom house is in great move in condition. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Chesapeake. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
RISING SUN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8029 Lansdale Road

Perfect opportunity for home ownership! Spacious and Affordable. Stop paying rent. Pay less to own this wonderful townhome in Baltimore County. Close to bus lines and local shopping centers. Fenced front yard and rear yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout first and lower level. Lots of natural light is provided with the vinyl windows with louvered blinds on the first and second floors of this home. Eat in kitchen is complimented with tiled backsplash and Formica countertop. Side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Gas stove with fan/light hood for meal preparations. Dishwasher is installed for easy clean up. Lower level features 3rd bedroom/Family room, full bath with beautifully tiled shower, laundry room with front load washer and dryer and glass block security windows with vents. Second floor offers the 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Rear yard provides detached storage shed and carport with electric service. Carport could easily be converted to a garage with doors installed. Additional street parking is available. Central air conditioning. Move in ready. Stop paying rent and start building equity. Stop in for a tour so you can be HOME for the HOLIDAYS and start the NEW YEAR in your NEW HOME!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Tulip Drive

The convenience is perfect, the size is deceiving, more to offer than just meets the eye! You'll be overjoyed making this ranch home your's. Large family room addition off the kitchen - dining room will make entertaining so enjoyable! Walk out your family room to a large deck surrounded by a fenced yard.Three bedrooms on the first floor with one full and one half bath, Lower level easily an inlaw suite, kitchen, bedroom, full bath. Total square footage over 2500 sq ft.To round out this value a one car garage and carport.Check out the floor plan to discover the space.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2459 James Banks Road SE , 106 B

To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14911 Emberdale Drive

THIS 3 LEVEL HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RE-FURBISHED WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORING , NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT AND IS MOVE IN READY. LOCATED IN A QUIET SECTION OF DALE CITY WITH BEAUTIFUL WOODS/TREES THAT OFFER GREAT PRIVACY IN THE REAR OF THE HOME. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING PLACES IN FRONT OF THE HOME AND A FENCED IN BACK YARD.
DALE CITY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3936 Angelton Court

Home for the Holidays!!Why rent when you can own this sun-filled brick front townhome in the sought-after Silver Spring Country Club community! Celebrate the holidays and the New Year in your beautiful new home!!!This lovingly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features Foyer entry with guest closet, spacious Living and Dining rooms with new lighting, crown molding and bamboo flooring. Updated table-space Kitchen with ample soft-close designer cabinets includes a lazy susan, granite countertops, updated black & stainless appliances, new lighting, bamboo flooring and glass doors opening to the freshly stained Deck overlooking trees and gardens. The upper level boasts a Primary Bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, fan, wall of closets, and updated carpeting. An additional family-sized Bedroom or 2nd Primary bedroom also features updated carpeting, wall of closets and a linen closet. The remodeled Hall Bath is equipped with dual sinks, designer cabinets, granite counter top, tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, tile flooring and allows dual access from the primary bedroom or the hallway. The daylight walk-out lower level is complete with an extra large Recreation room perfect for family fun and entertaining and features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, new carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to rear yard and paver Patio. A renovated Half Bath boasts new vanity, granite top, lights and flooring. The oversized laundry/storage room is equipped with full size washer/dryer. The walk in storage closet under the steps complete the lower levelAdditional features include updated HVAC, wood blinds throughout, freshly painted interior, new lighting, new carpeting on lower level, updated carpet on the upper level, new vinyl flooring in half bath, updated windows and the sliding glass door on main level.An assigned parking space is in front of your home. There is also ample parking for guests throughout the community as well.The neighborhood offers a pool, community center, playgrounds & lakes, all of which are connected through a path system that encourages hiking, biking and just enjoying an evening walk. Shopping, restaurants, schools and places of worship are located within minutes of this wonderful home!The home is located close to Route 29, Route 200, I-95 for easy commuting to Baltimore, Columbia, and Washington DC! If you don't like driving, relax and ride the bus from the Greencastle Park & Ride, only 3 minutes away.Hurry don't wait this lovely home will not last long!
REAL ESTATE

