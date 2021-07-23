19 Fairhill Lane

This new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen with an oversized island, 42-inch slow-close shaker cabinets in gray and white with a granite countertop, ss appliances to include a gas stove. The entire main level has hardwood floors, detail molding, an open kitchen, dining and family room, an office with a gas fireplace, a large mudroom with wainscoting, and a sitting area. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom with a view of the water, a large walk-in closet, and a primary bathroom with ceramic tile and a frameless glass shower door with a rain head shower. The other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are good-sized rooms. A second-floor laundry room is always a bonus. The basement is ready for your finishing touches and has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room for a rec room, bedroom, and gym, or whatever you desire. All of this is located steps away from the 2 water access points for the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this new construction that is complete and ready to move in for the holidays.

