19 Fairhill Lane

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleCome see this beautiful Townhome located in the exclusive community of RiverWatch in historic Indian Head. Convenient to Waldorf and a great way to commute to D.C. and beyond. All 3 levels are finished W/ 2-CAR Garage 3 BDR, 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS with a large light filled...

207 Mason Runn Lane

Nice home in Summer Hill, Rising Sun, MD! Kitchen updated with new appliances in 2017. Game room downstairs, Two bathrooms and three bedroom house is in great move in condition. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Chesapeake. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
RISING SUN, MD
8204 17TH Avenue

11 x 20 family room addition with newly finished hardwood floors!! Large flat fenced yard!! 8 x 16 TREX deck!! 10 x 11 shed, Gas heat , CAC, Big attic with pull down steps for storage, OSP for 3+ cars!! Solid brick house well maintained by long time owner!!. Listing...
3903 Pennsylvania Avenue SE , B

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This semi-detached gorgeous townhome, spreads across two floors and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, new light fixtures, new storm doors, new outlets, new paint, new HVAC system, tinted windows all around and hardwood floors throughout. This home is in a phenomenal location and just minutes from 295, 395 & 495. Don+GGt miss your chance to OWN, your very own piece of the city!
14911 Emberdale Drive

THIS 3 LEVEL HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RE-FURBISHED WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORING , NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT AND IS MOVE IN READY. LOCATED IN A QUIET SECTION OF DALE CITY WITH BEAUTIFUL WOODS/TREES THAT OFFER GREAT PRIVACY IN THE REAR OF THE HOME. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING PLACES IN FRONT OF THE HOME AND A FENCED IN BACK YARD.
DALE CITY, VA
108 Lavenport Circle

Amazing three-bedroom, two full, and one half-bath garage townhome in a fabulous close-in Frederick community. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a center island & Corian counters, plus an awesome box-bay window. The main level also has a living room and dining room, each with gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutter window treatments. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus a second full hall bath and upper-level laundry. The lower level features a family room with hardwood floors and a one-car attached garage. The backyard features a second-level private deck and a lower-level slate patio. The yard has been landscaped for low maintenance, is fenced, and backs to trees. The Taskers Chance community has a community pool, tot lot, and fabulous walking trails which connect to Baker Park. The community is centrally located in fabulous Frederick and is close to Baker Park, Downtown Frederick, groceries, restaurants, shopping, and all major commuting routes. This home has been well maintained by the original owners, is in excellent condition, and is priced to sell.
21752 Harroun Terrace

Amazing end unit garage townhome in Broadlands that is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors on main level and fresh paint throughout*Updated gourmet kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances*Main level offers wide open space including dining room, family room, corner gas fireplace, crown moulding and recessed lighting*Master suite offers vaulted ceiling, walk in closets and luxury master bathroom with granite*Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full baths and upper level laundry*Finished walkout lower level with 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath*Nice deck overlooks fenced backyard and so much more! Enjoy all of the Broadlands neighborhood amenities including three pools, two tennis courts, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas, community/fitness center and the Broadlands Nature Center.
BROADLANDS, VA
534 S Streeper Street

This bright and airy End-of-Group Canton rowhome boasts abundant natural light throughout and fantastic hardwood floors on Main and Upper Levels. The spacious Kitchen features granite countertops, natural slate backsplash, stainless appliances, plentiful cabinet space plus a smartly-designed breakfast bar/ prep peninsula. Two nicely-sized bedrooms upstairs (rear Bedroom has it's own private balcony!) plus a roomy Full Bath; fully finished Lower Level offers Work-at-Home space or Rec/Family Room space, Powder Room and a large Laundry/Storage Room. You'll truly enjoy grilling and dining al fresco out on the very private patio w/ brick wall surround. With a cheerful, bright and neutral decor plus copious amounts of sunlight, you'll want to make this cheerful Canton home yours immediately!
11408 Sunflower Lane

New Listing in Ridge Top Terrace AMAZING LOCATION walk to retail, grocery and access to major roadways for easy commuting. Three finished levels - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths - 1 car garage. Come see this light and bright townhome featuring Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and space for table. Slider leads to large deck. Good sized DIning Room and Living Room complete the Main level. Primary bedroom suite has a walk in closet and bath has dual sink vanity, soaking tub & seperate shower. 2 additional Bedrooms and full bath on the Upper level. Lower level features large Rec Room with fireplace, Laundry & another half bath.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
9547 Oakhurst Drive

Welcome Home!! This beautiful townhome in the quiet and charming Oakhurst community features a spacious kitchen bump out upgrade, fully finished basement, and oversized windows, letting in plenty of natural light. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom and ample storage in the laundry/utility room. Suburban living just minutes from local shopping, commuter highways, Baltimore, and DC. Won't last long.. schedule a showing today!
6 N Morley Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/19/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 11/23/2021 @ 11:40 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Porch Front Townhome located in the Saint Josephs area.Minutes to Gwynns Falls Park, and Saint Agnes Hospital. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, Edmondson Ave.Property is Vacant.
499 Margo Lane

This new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen with an oversized island, 42-inch slow-close shaker cabinets in gray and white with a granite countertop, ss appliances to include a gas stove. The entire main level has hardwood floors, detail molding, an open kitchen, dining and family room, an office with a gas fireplace, a large mudroom with wainscoting, and a sitting area. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom with a view of the water, a large walk-in closet, and a primary bathroom with ceramic tile and a frameless glass shower door with a rain head shower. The other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are good-sized rooms. A second-floor laundry room is always a bonus. The basement is ready for your finishing touches and has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room for a rec room, bedroom, and gym, or whatever you desire. All of this is located steps away from the 2 water access points for the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this new construction that is complete and ready to move in for the holidays.
102 Laurel Valley Court

Welcome home to 102 Laurel Valley Court! Main level features laminate wood flooring throughout, large living room and kitchen with eat-in dining. Walk out onto the deck through the sliding glass door and enjoy the view. The upper level has two large bedrooms and one full bath. The basement is partially finished with a rec room, half bath and laundry. Come see this well-maintained home today!
6835 First Street

The builder was originally supposed to build a house on it but never did ----The home you have always wanted can be a reality. Great potential, come and create the home of your dreams!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max 100. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
52 N Ellamont Street

This home has been completely redone and is ready for you!! Almost everything new, including windows. Updated countertops, recessed lighting and many other updates throughout. Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Gateway Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
240 Brunswick Road

This 2 BR 1.5 bath townhouse is truly special! Move in ready! Freshlypainted, gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout and clean as awhistle! Eat in kitchen is nicely sized with lots of cabinetry! Each bedroomis very spacious with large closets. Big deck with attached storage buildingfor your extras! Back yard is so pretty! Wooded with beautiful pine treesand level. Vinyl and brick combination add to the charm of this specialplace! Conveniently located to I81 for your commute!
8029 Lansdale Road

Perfect opportunity for home ownership! Spacious and Affordable. Stop paying rent. Pay less to own this wonderful townhome in Baltimore County. Close to bus lines and local shopping centers. Fenced front yard and rear yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout first and lower level. Lots of natural light is provided with the vinyl windows with louvered blinds on the first and second floors of this home. Eat in kitchen is complimented with tiled backsplash and Formica countertop. Side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Gas stove with fan/light hood for meal preparations. Dishwasher is installed for easy clean up. Lower level features 3rd bedroom/Family room, full bath with beautifully tiled shower, laundry room with front load washer and dryer and glass block security windows with vents. Second floor offers the 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Rear yard provides detached storage shed and carport with electric service. Carport could easily be converted to a garage with doors installed. Additional street parking is available. Central air conditioning. Move in ready. Stop paying rent and start building equity. Stop in for a tour so you can be HOME for the HOLIDAYS and start the NEW YEAR in your NEW HOME!
1025 Dalrymple Road

$795,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002720. One-of-a-kind property located in Northern Calvert! This is the first time this property has been available to the public in over 100 years. The 78 acres includes many features including a levels of ecosystems from old-growth forests, streams, and wildlife including deer to turkeys. The property has not been placed in any preservation programs and has the potential to be subdivided into a small community. The property does have a forest management plan in place. The property does not have any records of percs but the application is in with the Health Department for the 2022 perc season. Appointments are required to walk the property.
SUNDERLAND, MD
800 N Bentalou Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Property is sold strictly as is. $5000 EMD required. Buyer pays all closing costs. Lots of work started but owners fell ill and must sellLovely home with tons of beautiful historic charms and space. House was mid-renovations but owners fell ill. There are two meters. Large open layout with a finished basement that had an extra room and kitchen. 3 Bedrooms on second level and room for a 5th on the main. One full bathroom on each level and a master bathroom framed out with a suite.POTENTIAL 3 UNIT(2 meters and a full kitchen, bath, bed in basement. House directly behind it is a 3 unit-same layout and size)
4169 Windy Hill Road

Green Hill Farm. "Diamond in the Rough" Land offering Hunting (108 total acres), Pond (6-7 acres), CRP (49 acres), Tillable (72 acres) and Woods (30 acres). Deer, Turkey, Ducks and Geese. No Easements. Listing courtesy of Davis Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
722 Benninghaus Road

Bring your paint brush and creativity to this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end of group townhome in the Mid-Govans community. Hardwood floors through out home. Lower level includes a family room and plenty of storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes to Towson, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Morgan State University and shopping centers.
