CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

204 Ben Neuis Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleUpdated and move-in ready in a fabulous location. This brick front, end unit townhome is what you've been waiting for. As you enter the front door, you'll notice the Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) floors immediately. Walk up the steps to the family room with large window featuring LVP floors as well....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Mason Runn Lane

Nice home in Summer Hill, Rising Sun, MD! Kitchen updated with new appliances in 2017. Game room downstairs, Two bathrooms and three bedroom house is in great move in condition. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Chesapeake. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
RISING SUN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8204 17TH Avenue

11 x 20 family room addition with newly finished hardwood floors!! Large flat fenced yard!! 8 x 16 TREX deck!! 10 x 11 shed, Gas heat , CAC, Big attic with pull down steps for storage, OSP for 3+ cars!! Solid brick house well maintained by long time owner!!. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9547 Oakhurst Drive

Welcome Home!! This beautiful townhome in the quiet and charming Oakhurst community features a spacious kitchen bump out upgrade, fully finished basement, and oversized windows, letting in plenty of natural light. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom and ample storage in the laundry/utility room. Suburban living just minutes from local shopping, commuter highways, Baltimore, and DC. Won't last long.. schedule a showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

534 S Streeper Street

This bright and airy End-of-Group Canton rowhome boasts abundant natural light throughout and fantastic hardwood floors on Main and Upper Levels. The spacious Kitchen features granite countertops, natural slate backsplash, stainless appliances, plentiful cabinet space plus a smartly-designed breakfast bar/ prep peninsula. Two nicely-sized bedrooms upstairs (rear Bedroom has it's own private balcony!) plus a roomy Full Bath; fully finished Lower Level offers Work-at-Home space or Rec/Family Room space, Powder Room and a large Laundry/Storage Room. You'll truly enjoy grilling and dining al fresco out on the very private patio w/ brick wall surround. With a cheerful, bright and neutral decor plus copious amounts of sunlight, you'll want to make this cheerful Canton home yours immediately!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Laundry Room#Family Room#The Luxury Vinyl Plank#Lvp#Italian
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Chestnut Drive

Charming 2 level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome brand new Carpeting, and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. New Double Hung Vinyl Windows Home is convenient to Stafford shopping, Schools, Post Office, Courthouse, and I-95. Listing courtesy of Aquia Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
STAFFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21752 Harroun Terrace

Amazing end unit garage townhome in Broadlands that is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors on main level and fresh paint throughout*Updated gourmet kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances*Main level offers wide open space including dining room, family room, corner gas fireplace, crown moulding and recessed lighting*Master suite offers vaulted ceiling, walk in closets and luxury master bathroom with granite*Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd full baths and upper level laundry*Finished walkout lower level with 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath*Nice deck overlooks fenced backyard and so much more! Enjoy all of the Broadlands neighborhood amenities including three pools, two tennis courts, multiple playgrounds and picnic areas, community/fitness center and the Broadlands Nature Center.
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

499 Margo Lane

This new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen with an oversized island, 42-inch slow-close shaker cabinets in gray and white with a granite countertop, ss appliances to include a gas stove. The entire main level has hardwood floors, detail molding, an open kitchen, dining and family room, an office with a gas fireplace, a large mudroom with wainscoting, and a sitting area. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom with a view of the water, a large walk-in closet, and a primary bathroom with ceramic tile and a frameless glass shower door with a rain head shower. The other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are good-sized rooms. A second-floor laundry room is always a bonus. The basement is ready for your finishing touches and has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room for a rec room, bedroom, and gym, or whatever you desire. All of this is located steps away from the 2 water access points for the neighborhood. Don't miss out on this new construction that is complete and ready to move in for the holidays.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3903 Pennsylvania Avenue SE , B

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This semi-detached gorgeous townhome, spreads across two floors and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, new light fixtures, new storm doors, new outlets, new paint, new HVAC system, tinted windows all around and hardwood floors throughout. This home is in a phenomenal location and just minutes from 295, 395 & 495. Don+GGt miss your chance to OWN, your very own piece of the city!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9213 Cedarcrest Drive

Rarely available Rambler in Maplewood. Expanded and spacious! Large rooms, renovated expansive kitchen with tons of storage. New appliances, countertops, lighting, and flooring. Separate dining room with sliding glass doors to an expansive deck overlooking a wonderful private yard.Living room with two-sided fireplace. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors and new carpet on the stairs to the lower level. Remodeled bathrooms and the windows throughout were replaced in the past. The lower level is out of ground flooded with light and sliding glass doors to the yard, a legal bedroom, full bath, as well as a kitchenette, and a separate media room with tons of built-ins. The lot is level and there is a one-car garage. The property is steps from NIH, Metro, and Walter Reed Medical Center. Quiet location and street. Very special home long-term owner home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

245 Orville Road

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN OWN FOR LESS!! Completely remodeled townhome waiting for you to make it your own. NEW kitchen with all NEW appliances. NEW flooring throughout. Freshly painted. NEW moldings and NEW doors. Completely NEW bathroom. NEW windows. NEW ceiling fans. NEW light fixtures. NEW storm doors. NEW vinyl front porch railings. Central air conditioning. Unfinished but very usable space in the lower level. Lower level freshly painted. Hook ups for washer and dryer. A MUST see opportunity to be HOME for the holidays.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7414 Frankfort Place

A MUST SEE!!! Recently renovated townhouse. This home is one of the largest townhomes in the community with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and main level half bath. Many improvements, :Hardwood floors, new carpets, new appliances (2021) ,.Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, and freshly Painted throughout. The basement is fully finished , with walk out level and fireplace. Two large decks for entertaining!! Close to major commuter routes, including the 495 beltway, I-95, and BW Parkway connecting you to the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

800 N Bentalou Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Property is sold strictly as is. $5000 EMD required. Buyer pays all closing costs. Lots of work started but owners fell ill and must sellLovely home with tons of beautiful historic charms and space. House was mid-renovations but owners fell ill. There are two meters. Large open layout with a finished basement that had an extra room and kitchen. 3 Bedrooms on second level and room for a 5th on the main. One full bathroom on each level and a master bathroom framed out with a suite.POTENTIAL 3 UNIT(2 meters and a full kitchen, bath, bed in basement. House directly behind it is a 3 unit-same layout and size)
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

722 Benninghaus Road

Bring your paint brush and creativity to this spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end of group townhome in the Mid-Govans community. Hardwood floors through out home. Lower level includes a family room and plenty of storage space in the unfinished portion of the basement. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes to Towson, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Morgan State University and shopping centers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1997 Troy Rd

GREAT LOCATION !!!!! Only minutes to Zions X Roads. 4 Bedrooms. Paved driveway. Whole house generator. Newer Heat Pump. Office could serve as fifth bedroom. Level 8 acre lot, mostly hardwoods. Three out-buildings; 24 x 24 two car garage with electricity, 12 x 12 storage shed and a 24 x 24 additional two car garage.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 N Ellamont Street

This home has been completely redone and is ready for you!! Almost everything new, including windows. Updated countertops, recessed lighting and many other updates throughout. Schedule your showing today!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Gateway Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4617 Garrett Avenue

Take a step back in time but bring your creativity! Tucked back on this private street you will find this 3-level Split offers 4BR, 4FB, spacious rooms and great views. The exterior features a covered front porch, carport, off street & street parking, and mature landscaping. Upon entry, you are welcomed into a large family room, an eat-in kitchen with separate formal dining room along with main floor laundry. This home offers a main floor master with ensuite., hardwood floors on the first & second levels, On the upper level, you will find an additional master bedroom with ensuite bath, 1 additional bedroom and a hall full bath. the basement is currently unfinished, leaving room for the imagination. possibilities are endless with just a bit of TLC.THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS ONLY.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6 N Morley Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/19/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 11/23/2021 @ 11:40 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Porch Front Townhome located in the Saint Josephs area.Minutes to Gwynns Falls Park, and Saint Agnes Hospital. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, Edmondson Ave.Property is Vacant.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 R Street NW

ESTATE SALE: A rare opportunity to purchase and restore a spacious penthouse in the historic Hawarden building in Logan Circle. A charming owner occupied building with all of the architectural and period details of the time, plus updated and modernized common areas. Top floor 1175sf 2 BR/ 1BA unit with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, Living Room, Dining Room, a sunny kitchen with balcony... the potential is unlimited. Bring your vision and your contractor so that you can create the home of your dreams. This property will require a complete rehab and is sold strictly As-Is. Please read disclosures before submitting an offer.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2801 S Forest Run Drive , 1-203

Well-kept condo available at the Avenues At Forest Run. This condo features new flooring, newly painted, an open concept kitchen, ceramic tile in the entryway, microwave, dishwasher, 2 bedrooms plus a balcony. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom along with walk-in closets. The living/dining area is great for entertaining, The laundry room features stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The building has an elevator for maximum convenience. Conveniently located close to the Beltway, schools, shopping, and DC. Not approved for FHA.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

221 S Chester Street

What makes this 2 unit investment property special?A great opportunity to own a recently renovated turnkey 2 apartment investment property with a large garage located a 10 minute walk to the Fells Point waterfront, a two block walk from beautiful Patterson Park and Eastern Avenue with its shops/restaurants. The property sets up well for FHA (owner occupied) financing, live in one unit and let the other pay your mortgage. Check out our House Hacking video to learn more about the advantages of owner occupied investing.2 Unit Apartment Building Property DetailsThe property make up is 2 self contained apartments +GG one 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment and one 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment. The one bedroom apartment is situated in the front of the building, it features original hardwood flooring, fresh paint and exposed brick walls. The kitchen has laminate counter tops, wooden cabinets, refrigerator, 30+G- gas range, dishwasher and disposal. The bathroom has a modern vanity, soaking tub with shower and ceramic tile surround. The package is completed with a stacked washer/ dryer conviently located upstairs next to the bedroom. The two bedroom apartment is in the back of the building. The kitchen has undergone a tasteful renovation with all new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, 30+G- gas range with built in microwave, Corian countertops and wooden cabinets. 16 by16 inch ceramic tile floors in the kitchen lead to original hardwood throughout the apartment. The downstairs bathroom has a 5 ft. walk in shower with ceramic tile surround, a modern vanity. The upstairs bathroom is en suite. It has a modern vanity and a soaking tub with shower. The unit is completed by a stacked washer/dryer. The property is enhanced by a small courtyard for grilling or relaxing leading to a large (2 sedans) garage off rear alley.Who pays the utilities in this investment property?The apartments are separately metered for gas and electric allowing the tenants to easily pay their own utilities. Both units have their own gas fired forced air furnace and central air conditioning. The windows in this end unit are vinyl replacement throughout filling the property with natural light. The building has 200 Amps coming in with 100 Amps going to each unit with separate panels in unit. The roof was replaced 4 years ago.What+GGs Nearby?The location of 221 S. Chester St. is great with a Walk Score of 96 out of 100. This location is a Walker+GGs Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. The property is located two short blocks from bustling Patterson Park nicknamed +G- Best Backyard in Baltimore+G-. The park consists of open fields of grass, large trees, paved walkways, historic battle sites, a lake, playgrounds, athletic fields, a swimming pool, an ice skating rink and other signature attractions and buildings. A short 5 block walk and you are in the heart of the Fells Point/Canton waterfront.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy