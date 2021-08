Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is no stranger to trade speculation as it has seemingly become an annual tradition as of late. Now, as he’s set to entire the final year of his contract next season before being eligible for unrestricted free agency, that speculation will only intensify. Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported on the latest Insider Trading segment (video link) that several teams have shown some level of interest in the 26-year-old including the Canadiens and Jets.