Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it’s looking like August 11th will be the date for its unveiling. From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to the new Samsung watches with One UI Watch, there’s a lot to look forward to at the next Unpacked event. Ahead of the event, more details keep trickling in about the hardware and software, and today, SamMobile published a report detailing the new Exynos W920 chip expected to debut in the new smartwatches.