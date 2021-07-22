Cancel
Decatur, AL

American Rescue Plan Grants

calhoun.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImportant Message to Students Enrolling in Credit Hour Classes at Calhoun for the Fall 2021 Semester. Our records indicate you qualify to receive a stimulus payment from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) authorized by the American Rescue Plan. These federal funds are provided by the United States Department of Education to ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds should be used for any component of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care), or childcare. Calhoun Community College will issue $750 in stimulus grant award payments to students who register and attend classes for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who have a 2021-2022 FAFSA on file (use 2019 tax returns) at Calhoun may qualify for additional funds up to a total of $1500.

