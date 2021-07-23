Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings in 'discussions' with O-line coach Rick Dennison over COVID-19 vaccine

By FOX 9 Staff
fox29.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings and offensive line coach Rick Dennison are parting ways after Dennison refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN Vikings beat reporter Courtney Cronin. Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach out of a job after objecting to a vaccine.

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Espn Vikings#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLminnesotasportsfan.com

Vikings Fans Love Mike Zimmer’s Brutal Honesty but Cam Dantzler Probably Doesn’t

When it comes to head coaches who can light up a podium, we are blessed right now in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers have PJ Fleck, the Vikings have Mike Zimmer and, while he’s not a head coach, the Wild have Bill Guerin. And if you’re still watching the Wolves, new head coach Chris Finch is an intriguing basketball soul when he speaks with media too.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings on Low End of NFL for ESPN’s ‘Future Power Rankings’

Buoyancy on the outlook for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings, for the most part, is a local phenomenon. When the season capped in January, head coach Mike Zimmer explained that he was “down in the dumps” about his depth chart and underwhelming 2020 output. But that was erased for Zimmer as the months proceeded when general manager Rick Spielman added players like Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Xavier Woods, Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Kellen Mond to the roster. Just like Zimmer, fans of the Vikings were rejuvenated, setting up all-in stakes once again for a team that annually renews its subscription.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings now have six quarterbacks under contract

(Photo by Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports) Danny Etling. On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings added two more quarterbacks to their roster to make up for the absence of Kellen Mond, Kirk Cousins, and Nate Stanley. On Sunday, Jake Browning was the only one out of the four Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks that...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kirk Cousins' vaccination status is a nightmare for Mike Zimmer

The Vikings presumably will be without their starting quarterback and his possible heir apparent on Monday when they ramp up training with their first padded practice of camp. There are worse times for their COVID nightmare to play out — like, say, late December before a meaningful game — but news Saturday that Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley would all be missing a night practice because of league health and safety protocols was still jarring.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Mike Zimmer Is Already Fed Up

Over the weekend, three of the four Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks went into the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, including starter Kirk Cousins. This was obviously vexing to coach Mike Zimmer, who didn't do anything to hide those vexations. I am disappointed that this happened,” he said. “I’m frustrated with, not just my...
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings’ Jake Browning impressive after QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley sidelined due to COVID protocols

What started as a downer of a night for Vikings quarterbacks ended with Jake Browning’s teammates celebrating with him at midfield and dousing him with bottles of water. The Vikings learned before Saturday’s night practice at TCO Stadium that they would be without quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving Browning as the only one available. Sources confirmed Mond tested positive for COVID-19 while Cousins, the starter, and Stanley were designated as high-risk close contacts.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Vikings Reach Agreement To Keep OL Coach Rick Dennison With Team

The Vikings announced they have named OL coach Rick Dennison as a senior offensive advisor as a compromise over his vaccination status this year. Minnesota moved assistant OL coach Phil Rauscher to the primary position and filled his role by hiring Ben Steele. According to Pro Football Talk, the Vikings...
NFLdailyjournal.net

Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins and two of his backups sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were placed on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19 on Sunday. The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Zimmer Announces When Kirk Cousins Should Return

The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to COVID-19 protocols early on in training camp and haven’t been able to practice with him since. It certainly wasn’t the start of the 2021 preseason that the team was looking for. Thankfully, Cousins appears to be nearing a return. After practice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy