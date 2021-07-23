Characters, Trailers, and More Revealed During the Star Trek Universe Panel at Comic Con

The Star Trek Universe beamed back into Comic Con@Home this year, with a focus on the animated side of the Trek franchise during panels moderated by Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jerry O’Connell. Not only did we get an exciting look at the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, but fans were treated to a first look at Star Trek: Prodigy and got the chance to meet the intrepid crew leading the show — and catch up with the incredible Kate Mulgrew, who’ll be reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway in the series.