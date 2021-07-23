Cancel
CM Punk Rumored To AEW Has Caused All Out Ticket Prices To Spike

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been reported that CM Punk is headed to AEW with speculation leading to be believed that he would make his promotional debut at All Out in Chicago this September. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the rumors of the two parties being in talks have helped out ticket scalpers tremendously as ticket sales spiked on the secondary market. The show has a $141 get-in price, an increase of eighteen percent.

