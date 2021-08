Things went left between Tanice Simmons and Sakoya Wynter. “Growing Up Hip Hop” concluded a very explosive season. Most of the drama centered around Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and Egypt Criss. After the once close cousins became distant, Egypt told a couple of people that Shawn Rogers cheated on Tee Tee. The rumor began to spread within the cast. And Tee Tee was furious. She wanted to completely cut off Egypt and Pepa. However, Treach was able to convince her to hash things out with her family. For now, it appears everyone has agreed to be cordial moving forward. Plus, Tee Tee apologized for the things she’s said about Sam Mattick. And Sam admitted that Tee Tee actually wasn’t in love with him.