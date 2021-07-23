Cancel
A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka – Be careful what you wish for!

tsln.com
 9 days ago

Cattlemen – be careful what you wish for! This was my response to the administration’s July 9th Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. As someone who is very suspicious of legislative and regulatory activity that interferes with markets under the guise of improving them, I characterized the order as “the camel getting his nose under the tent.” Writing legislation and regulations is easy – containing them is not. And, therein lies the problem. Before long, the entire camel is “in the tent.”

Related
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

USDA announces Heirs’ Property Relending Program

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will begin implementation of the Heirs’ Property Relending Program, an initiative spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in the 2018 Farm Bill. “For so long, too many farmers have been locked out of USDA programs through no fault of...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

Are $2,000 monthly stimulus checks really going to happen? Here’s what you need to know

One of the main reasons we’ve gotten to the point in the US where three rounds of stimulus checks have now been sent out is because of how politically expedient it was to do this. The coronavirus pandemic, among other things, ripped a gaping hole in the economy. Tens of millions of people lost their jobs last year. Across the country, meanwhile, mask mandates are starting to come back, and many business restrictions may return, as well. All the while, a petition calling for more stimulus payments — specifically, recurring monthly stimulus checks — continues racking up signatures. Today’s Top Deal Unreal...
New York City, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Hey New York-Check Your Account for A $1600 Refund from the IRS

You could be getting a "bonus" $1,600 from the IRS as soon as today. If you meet these qualifications you should check your bank account or mailbox. The Internal Revenue Service reported that another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as it continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Beyond the pandemic, another major health threat to older Americans looms

In the United States, 54 million people age 50 and over either have or are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in her or his remaining lifetime. These injuries can cripple and even kill older Americans, as almost one in three hip-fracture patients and about 20 percent of all fracture patients die within a year. Despite these sobering facts, fewer than 12 percent of all eligible women on Medicare today receive the exam that can detect and help diagnose this debilitating condition.3 In recent years, misaligned payment policy has increasingly restricted access to this essential screening, posing serious health risks to older Americans.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
Pierre, SDkotatv.com

Senator Thune, Smith sponsor bipartisan emergency haying bill

PIERRE, S.D. - With severe and worsening drought causing Upper Midwest cattle producers to run out of hay for their herds, U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced bipartisan legislation to allow future emergency haying on federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land. Right now, emergency haying on...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Beef 706

Participants from various segments of the Texas beef industry will be welcomed back to the Texas A&M University campus Aug. 9-11 for two sessions of the long-running Beef 706 educational program. “The goal of Beef 706 is to teach cattle producers about the food side of their cattle business and...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

Amy Klobuchar: It is time to fight for farmers

Last year, so many Americans found new appreciation for the work farmers and ranchers do to hold our food supply chain together. And there is much more that we must do in Congress to make sure that this important work is supported. When I first came to the Senate, my...
Delaware StateLancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Talk Soil Conservation, Climate Change

Blaine Hitchens is a soil health champion, but the Laurel farmer admits there are still some crop decisions he regrets. “I planted green early (last year) and the slugs ate my breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said at a July 16 discussion and press event with Sen. Tom Carper to discuss soil conservation practices and the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Agriculturepnwag.net

House Agriculture Hearing Echoes NCBA Push for More Hook Space

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said a House Agriculture Subcommittee hearing Wednesday echoed the organization’s longstanding call to expand processing capacity. The Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee hearing on the State of the Beef Supply Chain, examined shocks in the supply chain. Subcommittee Chairman Jim Costa said the shocks have...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

Celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week Aug. 1-7

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 30, 2021) – Governor Larry Hogan has declared Aug. 1-7 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 105 farmers markets across the state that have continued to provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. Use the 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Directory to find a market near you.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Climate programs will be voluntary, incentive-based, says USDA nominee

The USDA’s climate mitigation initiatives will be built on a simple rule: “If they don’t work for producers and landowners, they’re not going to work for the climate,” said Robert Bonnie, the Biden nominee to run the USDA’s crop subsidy and land stewardship programs, on Thursday. “Making sure we get that right is going to be a high priority.”
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

NCBA Continues to Fight for Sound Tax Policy

Many in agriculture have concerns with the Biden Administration’s American Families Plan when it comes to several provisions of the tax code meant to raise approximately $1.5 trillion in revenue over the next 10 years. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Sr. Executive Director of Government Affairs, Danielle Beck, explains why there are major concerns with potential changes in tax policy.
Agriculturetsln.com

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Take my bid, or…

It was a mostly uneventful week with futures prices slipping from the contract highs that were recently placed. Cash was sluggish with a $1-2 lower feel. The confidence in $125 trade was not apparent. The south had too many cattle looking to be moved putting pressure on the cash prices. The threat was given to “take my bid or I will buy them from the south and ship them up.” That is more like the feel we are used to negotiating cattle in the north.

