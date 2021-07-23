A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka – Be careful what you wish for!
Cattlemen – be careful what you wish for! This was my response to the administration’s July 9th Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. As someone who is very suspicious of legislative and regulatory activity that interferes with markets under the guise of improving them, I characterized the order as “the camel getting his nose under the tent.” Writing legislation and regulations is easy – containing them is not. And, therein lies the problem. Before long, the entire camel is “in the tent.”www.tsln.com
