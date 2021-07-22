Realterm Logistics Acquires Secured Parking Facility and Maintenance Shop in Conley, Georgia
Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a 27.48-acre secured truck and trailer parking facility located at 4060 Koppers Court, Conley, GA. Situated outside of downtown Atlanta, the newly-constructed parking facility features full perimeter fencing, site lighting, an automated sliding gate and state-of-the-art security cameras. Additionally, the property includes a 12,395-square-foot...www.dcvelocity.com
Comments / 0