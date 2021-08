It's been more than a half-century since chicken wings took flight to become one of the country's most popular bar foods and wing lovers still engage in good-natured debate about who served them first. Even the most casual wing lovers know Buffalo, New York is widely acknowledged as the birthplace of the Buffalo wing (via Buffalo Wings & Rings). Beyond that, the debate breaks into two primary camps — those who believe Teressa Bellissimos whipped up Buffalo wings at Anchor bar in 1964 when she cooked up a late-night snack on the fly for her son and his friends. Others side with John Young (via The Buffalo News) who's on record for creating wings coated in a tomato-based, secret Mambo sauce, in 1963. Young finally got official recognition for his contribution to Buffalo's wing heritage in 2013 when he was inducted into the National Wing Hall of Fame.