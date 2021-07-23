SDSU studies focus on the history of comics and Comic-Con

For the second year in a row Comic-Con International San Diego suspended its in-person event, an event that pumps an estimated $166 million impact to the regional economy, however, the online Comic-Con@Home returns this weekend July 23- 25. In hopes that COVID-19 conditions improve, it is currently planning a smaller supplemental event on Nov. 28, Comic-Con Special Edition. With hundreds of workshops and panels available this year, it is interesting to know that SDSU has embraced the history and present of comics in history, integrated into its curriculum and has collected more than 100,000 in the library’s Comic Art Collection.