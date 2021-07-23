Back to the future all over again

My friend’s son is getting a haircut. No, he’s not a little boy, sitting tall and proud or hunched and cringing in the barber’s chair. He just graduated from high school — that summer limbo between child and adult. I know he is getting a haircut because his mother, whom I’ve known for 25 years, has put his picture on Facebook. These days we see events happening in real-time that otherwise we’d be ignorant of — sometimes blessedly so. But this haircut is indeed special because of the particular style he had and is now chopping off. It’s one I’ve seen cropping up in the last few years and one I must say I am a bit disturbed by. My discomfort caught me unawares when I first saw this young man sporting it a while back. My honest reaction, I who firmly believe in “live and let live” was, “Oh no! No, no, God please no!” Exclamation points and all. Confession over, here’s the “doo” style. It was a Mullet. Yep. I know, right?