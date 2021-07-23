Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Back to the future all over again

APG of Wisconsin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend’s son is getting a haircut. No, he’s not a little boy, sitting tall and proud or hunched and cringing in the barber’s chair. He just graduated from high school — that summer limbo between child and adult. I know he is getting a haircut because his mother, whom I’ve known for 25 years, has put his picture on Facebook. These days we see events happening in real-time that otherwise we’d be ignorant of — sometimes blessedly so. But this haircut is indeed special because of the particular style he had and is now chopping off. It’s one I’ve seen cropping up in the last few years and one I must say I am a bit disturbed by. My discomfort caught me unawares when I first saw this young man sporting it a while back. My honest reaction, I who firmly believe in “live and let live” was, “Oh no! No, no, God please no!” Exclamation points and all. Confession over, here’s the “doo” style. It was a Mullet. Yep. I know, right?

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To The Future#Polo Shirts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Monroe County, TNMonroe County Advocate

Are you ready to mask back up again?

A mask mandate, which was never actually put into place around here, is threatening to make a come back as Covid variants start to spread around. And some people are finding this completely outrageous. I will admit I find wearing a mask an irritation. I would forget it half the...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
ComicsComicBook

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Review: Get Ready to Fall in Love With Beast Wars All Over Again

Netflix and Rooster Teeth's Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy is ready for its final bow, completing the series with the upcoming Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom. As teased at the end of Earthrise, the Autobots and Decepticons crash-landed on Earth, paving the way for the introduction of the Beast Wars characters and mythology, and if you happen to be a fan of that particular entry in the franchise, you are truly in for a treat. Kingdom brings the epic Transformers adventure to a satisfying close, and while it's not perfect, you're going to end up falling in love with the Maximals all over again if you give it a chance.
Travelsolotravelerworld.com

Post-Pandemic Solo Travel: Fall in Love All Over Again

I think it’s fair to say that the prospect of post-pandemic solo travel is on the minds of most of us. One of the things I have missed most during the last year or so has been the complete absence of newness and discovery. I miss looking at things for...
PetsAPG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

I have one simple request: Close your eyes and picture a dog named Brutus. I will tell you what I picture: I picture a dog overflowing with confidence and too much muscle for their own good! Do we imagine the same thing?. This time, Brutus is a short boy who...
MoviesWDW News Today

PHOTOS: First Look at Food Coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

In a new video featuring Walt Disney Imagineers, we’ve got our first look at some of the dishes coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive hotel opening spring 2022 at Walt Disney World. Though the names and exact locations of this food were not revealed, Imagineer Ann Morrow talked...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Stray for PS5 shows the skills of the cat protagonist in a gameplay trailer

A cat in a mysterious cybepunk city. That is the premise of Stray, a video game developed by Blue Twelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive. The production, PS5 exclusive, has been seen in a commented gameplay trailer, in which we can see the cat protagonist doing his thing. In addition, producer Swann Martin-Raget has provided some additional details, which we provide below.
HobbiesGeekTyrant

VOLFYIRION GUILDS Takes Deck Building To A New, Magical Level

Board games can have great mechanics and great art, but Tabula Games seems to knock it out of the park in both areas every time with their games. Their successful library of games includes Mysthea, Icaion, Volfyirion, and more which all have pretty great ratings on Board Game Geek. Their newest game, which is currently on Kickstarter, is a continuation of Volfyirion called Volfyirion Guilds. This adds a single-player mode, it adds enough cards and parts to be played with two additional players (the original being two), and a bunch of other really cool additions.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Arcsmith Review – Enjoyably Bitty, Immersive Puzzling From Bithell Games

Arcsmith’s puzzles are tricky and troubling, but it roots you in its world in fascinating ways. More in our Arcsmith review. Don’t tell the kids at the back but Arcsmith is actually a sneaky piece of edutainment. Its bitty puzzles have the air of a shop class, and wrapping your head around voltage and heat output as you fashion crude bits of future gear restores a long-forgotten (for me at least) sensation of actually learning something.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Fan Hilariously Photoshops New Cavalcade Coming to Magic Kingdom

In case you haven’t yet heard, the Florida rain recently caused parts of Magic Kingdom to become so flooded that it was nearly a water park! Kids were seen legitimately splashing around throughout the walkways as if they were at Typhoon Lagoon. One member of the Facebook Group Annual Passholders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy